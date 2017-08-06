Detroit Pistons’ center Andre Drummond has had his name involved in NBA trade rumors since last January. The NBA all-star has been rumored to go to many different destinations. Nearly every trade rumor involving the Detroit Pistons have included Andre Drummond. It is leaving some to believe that he will soon be dealt.

In the most recent trade rumors bearing his name, Andre Drummond has been linked to the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Each of them are good landing spots for Drummond. The problem is that Drummond now openly admits to being hurt by those NBA trade rumors.

Andre Drummond’s feelings about being shopped by the Detroit Pistons were initially revealed on the night of the NBA Draft. According to the Detroit Free Press, Pistons’ head coach and president Stan Van Gundy was asked about the trade rumors surrounding Andre Drummond. Coach Van Gundy spoke candidly about Andre Drummond’s status with the Pistons.

“I think he was hurt at the trade deadline (when his name came up). Now, he’s been through it. Any of us would be bothered by it, but it’s a fact of life in the NBA. Two weeks ago, he and (Reggie Jackson’s) names were both in there, trade rumors, on teams we hadn’t even talked to on that one. These things come up.”

Since Stan Van Gundy spoke on how Andre Drummond has handled being named in NBA trade rumors, more evidence was revealed about the Pistons’ star feeling dismayed by the chatter.

Andre Drummond is rumored to be relieved about not being dealt in a draft day trade. The Detroit Pistons’ star now knows that he could be playing for a different NBA team if a deal comes along that makes sense for the Pistons.

Andre Drummond recently was asked by TMZ Sports about his stance regarding his name being involved in NBA trade rumors. Drummond could only offer the idea that he is with the Pistons for now.

If Drummond does not get traded he will have to focus on having the best season he can as a member of the Detroit Pistons. That is something he appears poised to do.

Andre Drummond acknowledges trade talk: "I play for Detroit now, so we’ll keep it at that" https://t.co/tmBJc35r4z pic.twitter.com/0TVLrhy0s2 — Detroit Bad Boys ☠ (@detroitbadboys) July 27, 2017

Not being traded by the Detroit Pistons during the offseason may have taken some of the frustration off Andre Drummond’s shoulders. Regardless where he plays, having a bounce back season is the top priority on Drummond’s list.

According to MLive.com, Andre Drummond acknowledged a dip in his production last season. Drummond saw a drop in nearly every statistical category with the Detroit Pistons in the 2016-17 campaign. Some of his reasoning for the decline was the injuries to guards Reggie Jackson and Ish Smith. Andre Drummond also admitted that the NBA trade rumors were starting to get the best of him.

“I wasn’t playing the way I was supposed to play and they were looking for a better option. But they still have faith in me and they still believe I can carry this team to level we need to get to so I gotta get that done.”

Andre Drummond is confident that his play will improve next season. He is hoping that they improve while he is a member of the Detroit Pistons.

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]