Ben Affleck’s Helping To Scout Talent For Girlfriend And SNL? Affleck And Shookus Spotted Again In L.A.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are reportedly getting quite serious while spending loads of time together this summer.

The SNL producer and Argo actor have been spotted numerous times over the past two months, ever since the new couple went public with their romance and are said to be having a blast, as Daily Mail notes.

The most recent sighting of Ben and Lindsay was on Tuesday night when the two hit a comedy club in Los Angeles. Shookus was also apparently excited to introduce her star boyfriend to friends while at the club, where Shookus was also said to be scouting talent for the hit late-night show.

Ben’s brother Casey Affleck also joined the fun and enjoyed meeting his big brother’s new girlfriend. The 44-year-old star and 37-year-old producer then went to dinner on their own at Osteria Mozza, a well-know restaurant in the city. Onlookers stated that the two enjoyed a quiet meal while eating pasta dishes and enjoying a bottle of wine.

As People relayed, an insider shared about the demeanor of the couple while they enjoyed their romantic meal, noting that Shookus did most of the talking and that “They had a quick dinner. It seemed to be a quiet night for them.”

The source also stated that Lindsay was “in a great mood, smiling and laughing,” while Ben was more “reserved, but did manage to crack a few smiles.” Shookus also seemed quite flirty towards Affleck.

The blonde beauty additionally had her work with her, including various headshots that were sitting on the table, indicating she was interested in a few individuals scouted at the comedy club. So perhaps Affleck was able to give a bit of feedback as to who to add to the SNL lineup.

Casey Affleck joins Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus at Hollywood comedy club: details! https://t.co/FdfUsVcDSI pic.twitter.com/VJFrMifh63 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 3, 2017

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus, although only recently a couple in the public eye, are said to have been friends for a long time and are even rumored to have begun dating a while back. As to whether the couple were involved before Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced their split back in 2015, this has yet to be verified.

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus attend comedy show after Jennifer Garner spends the day with his mom: pics https://t.co/VFyQHnZ9W9 pic.twitter.com/sYeUMCoI7S — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 2, 2017

Garner and Affleck continued on residing in the family home after they announced their separation, and it was revealed that Garner wanted to support Affleck while he sought treatment for his addictions. Once the actor completed treatment earlier this year, the two filed for divorce and Ben moved out

The former A-list couple share three children, whom they co-parent amicably,

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]