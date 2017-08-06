President And Melania Trump Sacrificing Quality Time With Their Eight Grandchildren For White House Duties?

Are President Trump and Melania’s White House duties causing them to sacrifice quality time with the family’s younger generation? The country sees far more of the president’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her three children with husband, Jared Kushner. On social media, Donald Trump Jr. has been vocal about the lack of quality time he and his children get to spend with Donald Trump.

When you think of Melania Trump, the phrase “grandma” may not immediately come to mind. Nonetheless, through marriage to President Donald Trump, the 47-year-old former model is the grandmother to eight children.

Melania has visited dozens of children in hospitals all over the world and can be seen reading poems and children’s books in schools, coloring with sick children, snapping selfies, signing bandages, and even speaking in Italian. Yet, Melania Trump has rarely been photographed with any of her own grandchildren.

Granted, Donald Trump has eight grandchildren. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are parents to Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and 1-year-old Theodore.

Donald Jr. and Vanessa (née Haydon) Trump’s brood include Kai, 10, Donald III, 8, Tristan, 5, Spencer, 4, and Chloe, 3. Meanwhile, Eric and Lara, are expecting a baby boy.

More recently, President Donald Trump has been seen on various occasions spending one-on-one time with his grandchildren.

President Trump And Melania Lacking Quality Time With Their Grandchildren?

Donald Trump Jr. has been vocal across social media about the lack of quality time he and his children have with Donald Trump.

“Throwback Thursday of Grandpa @realdonaldtrump with his granddaughters Kai and Chloe back in his old office. They miss being able to just drop in on him… it used to be a lot easier to come by to say hi. #throwbackthursday#throwback #thursday #tbt #family #trump”

Throwback Thursday of Grandpa @realdonaldtrump with his granddaughters Kai and Chloe back in his old office. They miss being able to just drop in on him… it used to be a lot easier to come by to say hi. #throwbackthursday #throwback #thursday #tbt #family #trump A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on May 25, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

In June, Donald Trump Jr., who has posted many photos of his children with their great-grandmother, uploaded an image of his son with his great-grandmother and said he was appreciative that he gets to spend quality time with her.

“Tristan getting to spend some quality time with his Great-Grandmother today. Not many people get to do that so I hope he appreciates it and why I have to get as many pictures as possible. #weekend #fourthofjuly#family”

Tristan getting to spend some quality time with his Great-Grandmother today. Not many people get to do that so I hope he appreciates it and why I have to get as many pictures as possible. #weekend #fourthofjuly #family A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

With so many grandchildren who are in the public eye — the lack of images and videos of Melania interacting with her grandchildren also raises questions.

Arabella Kushner, is usually in the spotlight thanks to mom, Ivanka, who frequently uploads clips of her children on social media. Arabella has already become famous after going viral in China for reciting poems in Mandarin and serenading the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, with a song in Mandarin.

It would seem since Ivanka Trump is working so closely with her father during his time in the White House, usually with children in tow, that photos of Melania with her grandkids would be abundant.

Air Force One ✈️ ???????? A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

From the outside, the two prominent women in President Donald Trump’s life couldn’t have less in common. Melania was born Melania (née Knavs) Knauss in Slovenia in what was then part of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. Melania was the daughter of a car dealer, who grew up in a flat in a modest Communist-era apartment block. Her mother made patterns for a children’s clothing manufacturer.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump grew up in billionaire affluence. The first daughter was educated at a string of elite private schools. Ivanka attended an exclusive business school and did a bit of modeling before joining the family empire.

Melania began modeling at the age of six and moved to New York at 26-years-old to build her modeling career, according to the DailyMail. In 1998, Melania met her future husband at a chic New York party.

Melania Trump Makes Visits To Children’s Hospitals

While accompanying President Donald Trump on international visits, Melania took the time to bond with children in various hospitals around the world. Many reports have been made about President Trump and Melania’s awkward body language in photos and videos and Melania being “miserable” with her duties as the first lady.

However, Melania is often seen smiling and enjoying herself while in the presence of children.

In July, Melania Trump visited a children’s hospital in France, as she accompanied President Trump on a visit to Paris to meet with the French president.

Melania also paid a visit to Bambino Gesù children’s hospital in Rome in May. Trump met young patients from nine different countries—including Iraq and Nepal, according to Newsweek.

“My visit to Bambino Gesu Children’s Hospital today was very moving… To spend time speaking to and coloring with children who have such a positive spirit despite illness was an amazing gift.”

A little boy who I visited today & had been waiting for a heart transplant will be receiving one! #Blessings #Faith pic.twitter.com/DZU3ojxXVC — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2017

‘The time I spent with the little ones in the Intensive Care Unit is something I will never forget, and I will pray for each of them daily. I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the hospital, who all do such beautiful and critical work.”

Back in April, Melania made an unannounced visit to seven young girls at HomeSafe in Lake Worth, Florida. Melania spent about 45 minutes talking with the teenage girls, all victims of child abuse.

The first lady arrived with gifts for the girls including Easter baskets and stuffed bunnies for the other residents at HomeSafe, which include 40 boys and 7 girls.

I had a wonderful time visiting @HomeSafeFla today! The young ladies I spoke with hold so much promise for the future. pic.twitter.com/3W5i2Xpo5m — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 14, 2017

In the same month, Melania visited children at Queen Fabiola Children’s Hospital in Brussels, Belgium. Melania also posted a photo of her with the children on social media, saying that she “enjoyed creating paper flowers with them & getting a tour.”

Thank you to Queen Fabiola University Hospital for allowing me to meet w your amazing patients! Enjoyed creating paper flowers with them & getting a tour. A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on May 25, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

While accompanying President Trump throughout the Middle East and Europe this year, Melania also visited Hadassah Medical Center in Israel with Sarah Netanyahu.

In addition to visiting multiple children’s hospital, Trump attended a forum about protecting children from cyber bullying while in Brussels at the invitation of Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

In Melania’s GQ interview, she noted that she is already involved in “many, many charities.” In the interview, she added, “Many different charities involving children, involving many different diseases.”

Do you think President Donald Trump and Melania’s duties are keeping the couple from spending quality time with their eight grandchildren? Sound off in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Tony Dejak/AP Images]