Nicki Minaj: Is She Dating Drake After Disastrous Meek Mill Relationship?

Nicki Minaj isn’t making much of rumors that she’s dating Drake, having made it known to family and friends that the two rappers are just very good friends.

Nicki Minaj, who has known the Canadian hitmaker for well over a decade, recently ended her year-long feud with her pal over the drama that had occurred between the “One Dance” chart topper and Nicki Minaj’s then boyfriend Meek Mill.

But now that things have been patched up between the two, it seems as if every time Nicki Minaj and Drake are seen out and about together, their chemistry is flying through the roof — to the point where fans are convinced they are hooking up.

According to Hollywood Life, Nicki Minaj is definitely not dating Drake, having told pals that she considers him her little brother. She simply respects the friendship that they have, and if there’s some flirtation going on every now and then, it’s completely innocent, a source says.

Fans have given the impression that they would want Nicki Minaj and the 30-year-old to start dating but as an insider already mentions, they consider each other as family and nothing more.

A source concludes by saying that the twosome has known each other for such a long time, whenever they do get flirtatious with one another, it’s not actually because they care to date one another, it’s for nothing more than entertainment.

News of Nicki Minaj and Drake denying rumors that they are dating comes just months after the female rapper had confirmed she is working on her fourth studio album, adding that Drizzy will be one of the artists featured on her new record.

How bad btchs walk up in Drizzy party after the #NBAAwards rockin this beautiful #RobertoCavalli dress. ???????????? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 27, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

While there’s no release date for Nicki Minaj’s new project, insiders believe it could be released by year’s end at the very latest.

It was just a week ago when Nicki Minaj and Drake partied with close friends French Montana and Lil Wayne at STORY nightclub in Miami together. The two hugged and kissed one another on the cheek, and from the photos that surfaced online, fans instantly got the impression they were dating.

Had fun watching the celebrity soccer game today. ⚽️ I would've scored way more than all of y'all ???? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

As the source already said, Nicki Minaj considers Drake to be family and nothing more than that.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]