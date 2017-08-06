Rachel Lindsay’s Friends Think She Made Big Mistake With Final Pick, Say ‘The Bachelorette’ Is Blinded By Ring

Rachel Lindsay says she found her Prince Charming on The Bachelorette, but not all of her friends are happy about her final pick. According to Life & Style, several of Rachel’s friends are disappointed with the final decision she made on the ABC reality show and feel she is “blinded by the ring” and “not really paying attention to the actual person she chose.”

A Bachelorette insider revealed that Rachel’s “winner” started off on the show for the wrong reasons and that he signed on the show with the hopes of becoming the next Bachelor. In addition, the source revealed that Rachel Lindsay’s friends think her heartbroken runner-up actually possesses all of the qualities The Bachelorette star was looking for and that she would have been much happier if she had picked him.

Rachel Lindsay reportedly struggled over who to give her final rose to and made a last-minute decision on the day of the final rose taping after whittling down her choice of Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger, and Bryan Abasolo to two men. According to Us Weekly, Rachel’s game day decision was “brutal” and she had a hard time letting go of her No. 2 guy. After an extended goodbye to her runner-up, Rachel reportedly collapsed and sobbed. Sources for The Bachelorette have called it “the worst breakup in years on this show.”

Lindsay also told her runner-up never to contact her because it wouldn’t be “fair” to her or her final guy. But according to People, Rachel’s rejected suitor still asked producers if he could contact Rachel even after their devastating breakup. He will reunite with her for the first time on the After the Final Rose special.

In what has been described as “a proposal from hell,” Lindsay ultimately accepted a marriage proposal and a giant Neil Lane ring from her remaining suitor. And in recent interviews, The Bachelorette is painting a happy picture about life with her new man.

“I love my fiancé,” Rachel told People earlier this year. “We just finished having our little rendezvous. We called it Happy Couples Weekend. Every time I spend more time with him, it’s even better.”

Rachel revealed that her mystery man watches “every episode” of The Bachelorette and that they discuss what went down and move on. Unfortunately, with that grueling finale episode looming, Rachel may have a lot of explaining to do when her fiance sees how distraught she was over sending her runner-up home. If there isn’t trouble in paradise yet, there may be after The Bachelorette finale airs.

You can see a preview for Rachel Lindsay’s finale of The Bachelorette below.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]