Princess Diana Caught Charles Talking Dirty To Camilla, Wanted To Stop Him Becoming King

In a recently unearthed interview, Princess Diana reportedly revealed that she once overheard her ex-husband, Prince Charles, having “phone sex” with Camilla, now the Duchess of Cornwall, while he was on the toilet.

The interview was allegedly filmed just five months before Diana’s death in August 1997. According to the Mirror, Diana’s bombshell revelation is included in 12 hours of footage filmed by an unnamed BBC cameraman.

The cameraman reportedly visited Princess Diana seven times in Kensington Palace in March 1997. The interviews were recorded in 10-minute segments. In one of these recordings, the late Princess Diana apparently spoke about overhearing Prince Charles talking dirty to his then-mistress Camilla. Diana also reportedly said that Camilla was “raunchier” than Charles and even gave examples to support her statement.

The BBC cameraman, whose name has not been revealed, is said to have kept a diary of the sessions with Princess Diana.

“She caught Charles and Camilla de flagrante after listening in to his phone calls,” he wrote.

“She described how she came to listen to their phone calls. In one, Charles was sitting on the toilet seat when she caught him.”

This isn’t the first instance that details of Prince Charles and Camilla’s sexual relationship have been made public. Back in 1992, the transcript of the so-called “Camillagate” tape was leaked, leaving Charles, Camilla, and the British royal family mortified.

The tape included a highly personal exchange in which Prince Charles told his now-wife that he wanted to be her Tampax, a brand of tampons.

The conversation went like this (via PopSugar):

“Oh god. I’ll just live inside your trousers or something. It would be much easier!” “What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers.” “Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck!” “You are a complete idiot! Oh, what a wonderful idea!”

Meanwhile, the newly discovered Diana tapes also allegedly include an interview in which the late princess reveled that Charles knew about her affair with James Hewitt but did not care. Princess Diana also reportedly said that she “would do everything possible to make sure Charles never became King.”

In his notes, the cameraman supposedly wrote that Diana wanted her firstborn son, Prince William, who is second-in-line to the throne, to replace Queen Elizabeth II when she died.

“Diana clearly saw her role as the power behind William. She had this somewhat romantic idea of being a king-maker, the mother behind the monarch.”

The footage in which these new revelations were made are reportedly separate from the ones Diana made with her voice coach, Peter Settelen, between September 1992, shortly after her separation from Prince Charles, and December 1993. The unnamed cameraman is said to still be alive and residing in the U.S.

According to the Daily Mail, the lensman said that at the time of his visits to Princess Diana at Kensington Palace, he was fearful that Mi5 was hacking their conversations and so resorted to buying two untraceable phones. He was reportedly paid £5,000 for his services.

The Sun reports that the recordings, as well as tapes from the Settelen sessions, may have been recovered during a police raid on the house of Paul Burrell, Diana’s former butler.

