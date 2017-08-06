How One Quote Taken Out Of Context Lead To Rumors That The Queen Is A Binge Drinker

Queen Elizabeth ll certainly has classy tastes when it comes to alcohol, and sources are now suggesting she may even be a binge drinker. Government standards state that drinking four alcoholic beverages per day constitutes binge drinking in a woman, but how did these rumors that the Queen drinks four alcoholic drinks each day start?

News Australia reported that her Majesty never changes her alcohol intake; drinking a gin and Dubonnet with lemon and ice before lunch, (Dubonnet is a sweet, automatized wine-based aperitif with 15 per cent alcohol by volume), a wine with lunch, and a dry martini and glass of champagne in the evening.

Here are some interesting facts you may not know about her Majesty:

The Queen prefers Special K over any other cereal.

She has a no-starch rule at lunch but always indulges in chocolate afterward.

The Queen loves kale and quinoa.

Her favorite desert is a chocolate-based pie filled with layers of meringue, white chocolate cream, and chocolate.

Garlic is banned throughout the entire palace.

The Queen is the 257th richest person in the United Kingdom.

The Queen has a temper! The Queen and Prince Philip argued during their visit to Australia in 1954, and writer Robert Hardman said she was filmed “hurling shoes, threats, and sporting equipment and venting the sort of regal fury that, in another age, would have cost someone their head.”

Her Majesty has a great sense of humor and is particularly fond of Ali G impressions.

In the last 60 years, Her Majesty has traveled overseas on official business 261 times to 116 different countries.

The Mirror reported that there had been widespread fascination about Her Majesty’s alcohol intake and the fact that her preferences have never varied, regardless of how difficult a day she may have endured.

According to government standards, the Queen is a binge drinker (6 units a day)… Long live the Queen ???? pic.twitter.com/MrAHuC6oBx — Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) August 5, 2017

The 91-year-old great-grandmother who has worked for most of her life, survived a World War, was shot at by a lone gunman, and has had audiences with 13 prime ministers, is said to consume a daily alcohol intake amounting to 6 units. The NHS’s guidelines state that men and women who drink regularly should consume no more than 14 units per week. Adding up her Majesty’s reported intake, that amounts to 42 units, which Drink Aware says constitutes binge drinking in a woman.

However, according to Reader’s Digest, former royal chef Darren McGrady clarified that the Queen doesn’t have her favorite pre-dinner cocktail every day. McGrady admitted that he had spoken to various news outlets about the Queen’s favorite drinks, not her everyday liquid diet.

McGrady said that the Queen does occasionally enjoy a cocktail before dinner and does have a favorite wine, but that doesn’t mean she has both, and more, every day.

“I’m pretty confident she doesn’t have four drinks a day. She’d be pickled.”

Royal chef hits back after people work out the Queen technically 'binge drinks'https://t.co/Rek609ae1O pic.twitter.com/bQn8blG11y — Mirror Weird News (@MirrorWeirdNews) August 4, 2017

