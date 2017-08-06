Kailyn Lowry’s New Baby Boy Has No Name Yet — Fans Offered Suggestions And You Can Too!

Kailyn Lowry has given birth to a new baby boy, as confirmed by the Teen Mom 2 reality star herself on Twitter. Lowry, however, hasn’t named her third child yet.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old MTV star took to Twitter to share a Radar Online report announcing that she has just given birth. Before long, Kailyn confirmed the news, tweeting “Mother of boys.”

On Sunday morning, Lowry went on Twitter again, this time admitting that she hasn’t decided on a baby name yet, and you can tell by the emojis accompanying the tweet that she was embarrassed by the fact.

Kailyn Lowry’s fans were quick to offer baby name suggestions, however, and a handful of them are nothing short of interesting. Some are outright hilarious.

One Twitter user suggested that Lowry use the name “Elliott Marshall,” which the user explained as a combination of Isaac and Lincoln’s middle names.

Another user offered the name “Trojan,” so that “you’ll always remember: don’t be a fool, wrap his tool.” She then wrote the words “Poor Javi” in the next line, outing herself as a Marroquin sympathizer.

“Miguel Angel Balderama Garcia Rodriguez Jimenez Aguilar Franco Muñoz Gomez Jones Lowry III,” tweeted another user.

Other baby name suggestions include Kian, Lucas Carson, Rohan, and Leo.

To offer baby name suggestions yourself, you can reply directly via Kailyn Lowry’s tweet below.

I still don't have a baby name ???????? — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) August 6, 2017

In February, Lowry announced in a blog post that she was pregnant with her third baby. Then on May 2, she confirmed that the baby’s father is Chris Lopez. Kailyn is also mom to two other boys: 7-year-old Elliot (with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera) and 3-year-old Lincoln (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin).

???????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

The circumstances of Kailyn Lowry’s third pregnancy have proven to be curious, as there exists a running speculation that the third baby was conceived before her divorce with Javi Marroquin was finalized.

All things considered, it’s looking like Lowry will have to raise baby no. 3 on her own since baby daddy Chris Lopez categorically stated that he doesn’t want anything to do with her and their baby. While details are scarce as to what happened inside the delivery room when Lowry gave birth to her third child, it stands to reason that Lopez was not around to offer his support.

#currentstatus Thanks for the candid @bone_estrada ???????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 4, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

“He doesn’t want his name on the show” because “he doesn’t want his other hoes to know about me!” she explained, as reported by the Hollywood Gossip.

Lowry admitted earlier this year that she is worried about the notion of raising her third child on her own.

“This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” she wrote in her blog. “And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle heart, I can and I will survive anything.”

Despite the unsavory situation with Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry remains optimistic about her upcoming journey as mother to three boys.

“Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time,” Lowry added.

To keep tabs on Kailyn Lowry, you can tune in to Teen Mom 2 every Monday on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]