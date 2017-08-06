Aaron Carter Comes Out And Confirms He’s Officially Bisexual

Aaron Carter has been a trending topic over the last month since his run in with law enforcement while on tour. According to TMZ, Georgia police arrested the singer and his girlfriend Madison Parker in front of an Auto Zone for DUI suspicion and the possibility of drug possession. Carter denied taking a breathalyzer test but did have a small amount of cannabis in his car.

Carter would deny the claim and insists that the footage from the arrest be released to show that he was not in a moving vehicle and indeed has a medical license for marijuana that was found in his vehicle. The incident brought the strain in Aaron’s relationship with his brother, former Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, to the light of the public.

Nick went on to extend a helping hand to his brother via social media, but Aaron was not moved and felt that a personal call would have been better as opposed to tweeting about it to the world. The feud between the brothers and his mishaps with the law have kept his name buzzing in the news world.

Just when you thought that was all Aaron had to offer, he saved his biggest news as of yet for the world on Saturday night. Carter officially came out as a bisexual over Twitter by admitting his interest came at the age of 13 in an emotional tweet. He also stated that he did not act on his feelings until the age of 17.

“There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

The emotional letter was tweeted out around 11 p.m., and Aaron has already begun receiving support from his fans and the LGBT community. For Carter, relaying his secret that he’s held onto for almost 16 years has been a big relief. He stated in the letter that he’s not ashamed of his sexual preference.

This week, he released another secret to fans when he hopped on a TMZ tour bus and told everyone present that he had just come from getting surgery. Carter, however, did not explain what exactly he had an operation on, but it probably now has fans wondering if it had anything to do with his latest secret that he revealed last night.

