‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Billy Breaks Up With Phyllis, Reunites With Victoria

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the weeks of August 7 and 14 tease that Billy Abbot (Jason Thompson) breaks up with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and reunites with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) after he discovers that Phyllis has been secretly plotting to drive a wedge between him and his ex-wife.

Phyllis is upset that Billy has been spending a lot of time with Victoria since she fainted in an elevator and was hospitalized. She is afraid of losing Bill, so she hatches a plot to get Victoria involved with another man. But her plan eventually backfires and she ends up driving Billy away from her.

Phyllis has been feeling insecure about her relationship with Billy since he began spending more time with Victoria following the crisis that hit Brash & Sassy. Billy took it upon himself after the commercial shoot went wrong to confront Jesse (Max Adler) and demand answers. Jesse revealed to him that Cane was behind the hockey team footage doctored to implicate Billy and get him fired.

When Phyllis confronted Billy to express her concern over the fact that he was spending so much time with Victoria, Billy tried to reassure her, saying that nothing was going on between him and Victoria.

However, Phyllis’s sense of insecurity grew when Billy began spending even more time with Victoria after she was hospitalized. Phyllis the one who directed Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes) to Victoria in the hope that he would divert Victoria’s attention from Billy. She apparently also hoped that Victoria hooking up with Ben would make Billy give up on her.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the weeks of August 7 and 14, according to She Knows Soaps, reveal that Bill is upset when he learns that Victoria slept with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes). His criticizes her action, saying it was risky for her sleep with a potential investor. He also points out Ben’s bad reputation.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for August 8 state that Billy is confused about Victoria’s judgment and tells her that mixing pleasure with business could jeopardize her company. But instead of admitting her mistake, Victoria becomes defensive. She shouts at Billy, saying that her private affairs aren’t any of his business. She points out that she has never questioned him about his relationship with Phyllis.

However, lingering self-doubt makes her confer with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy confronts Ben and during the exchange Ben inadvertently mention’s Phyllis’ name. Billy initially did not attach much weight to Ben’s slip, but he later confirms that Phyllis was behind the hook up between Victoria and Ben.

Y&R spoilers for the week of August 14 state what when Billy finally realizes that Phyllis was the one who engineered the hook up to keep him and Victoria apart, he will be very upset with Phyllis. The discovery will have a damaging impact on his relationship with Phyllis and strengthen his resolve to stand in support of Victoria.

However, Billy and others close to Victoria are concerned about her recent pattern of poor judgment and memory lapses. She is rattled when she wakes up in the morning after spending the night with Ben. It is difficult to explain her recent pattern of impulsive behavior and memory lapses except by assuming that the head trauma she suffered during an altercation with Abby is affecting her. She had gone to the hospital for a checkup after she fainted in an elevator, but the doctors said that tests did not show anything wrong with her. However, her recent pattern of impulsive behavior could get her into trouble.

Hilary, Genoa City’s gossip queen, sees Ben and Victoria leaving the suite in which they spent the night, and she simply can’t wait to share the bit of juicy gossip with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) who immediately sees an opportunity to cause more trouble for Brash & Sassy.

The story that Victoria went to bed with a potential investor could prove a PR nightmare for Brash & Sassy, with the company struggling to recover from a sexual harassment lawsuit.

How will Victoria eventually overcome challenges that might be due to an undiagnosed medical condition? Will Billy eventually suspect the cause of her recent indiscretions and get her to go to the hospital for a second checkup?

