Bieber, Selena Gomez Reportedly Reunite At Religious Event Linked To Celebrity Hot Spot Hillsong Church

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez haven’t been seen together for months, with Justin focused on his tour and Selena dating The Weeknd. Now, however, within days after Bieber’s bombshell announcement that he was canceling the rest of his tour, Justin and Gomez reportedly have reunited at a religious conference linked to a church known for attracting celebrities.

Selena famously once postponed the rest of her tour, telling fans that she was struggling with symptoms of lupus, such as anxiety and depression. Have Gomez and Bieber rekindled their romance over his own announcement that he is canceling the rest of his “Purpose World Tour”?

X17 broke the news about the couple once known as Jelena (Justin + Selena) getting back together, proclaiming that “it’s our favorite couple back together!” The occasion for the alleged reunion was a religious event called the Zoe Conference, which took place during the weekend in Los Angeles, California.

“Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had a run-in at the Zoe Conference.”

In addition to Bieber and Gomez, the religious gathering attracted celebrities on Hollywood’s A-list, as well as ministers. Both Justin and Selena were accompanied by other individuals. For Bieber, pastor Carl Lentz did the honors of accompanying him, while Gomez was with her own personal assistant.

The reported reunion is particularly surprising because Selena and Justin have allegedly “made every effort not to run into each other the past few years,” pointed out X17. That was reportedly especially true after Gomez announced that she was seeking treatment in a rehab for her anxiety and depression, which was rumored to have been at least partly linked to her emotional split from Bieber.

After Justin famously mocked Selena’s then-new boyfriend The Weeknd and his music, the tension between Bieber and Gomez reportedly increased. But now, amid the news that Justin and Selena both attended the Zoe Conference, X17 speculated on the possibility that both Bieber and Gomez still have feelings for each other, and that the songstress may not trust herself when it comes to seeing Justin in person.

“Seems Justin’s clearly jealous and hasn’t gotten over his first love, while Selena may [be] worried about succumbing to Bieber fever!”

Despite those alleged challenges in rekindling their romantic relationship, both Bieber and Gomez reportedly were seen at the Zoe Conference religious revival. According to X17, Selena participated in the second day of the religious event even though she allegedly was aware that Justin had gone to the first day and would be there again at the same time.

As for the possibility that Gomez’s reunion with Bieber was deliberate, the media outlet also speculated that Selena and The Weeknd might be in the cool-down phase of their own relationship, and that Gomez might be drawn to Justin’s “spiritual awakening that led him to cancel the remaining dates of his ‘Purpose’ tour.” It all leads to questions about the possibility of a future rekindled romance.

Justin Bieber dons floral shorts as he gives up weekend to attend church conference https://t.co/ldfq8scP4T — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 7, 2017

The Daily Mail also reported on Justin’s presence on Saturday and Sunday at the Zoe Church Conference, noting that while Bieber’s famous flock of fans refer to themselves as Beliebers, the prince of pop showed he was a true believer by sacrificing his weekend to attend the religious event.

However, the Daily Mail apparently didn’t catch Justin’s reported reunion with Selena, instead commenting on the presence of Bieber’s former girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, who sported a T-shirt with the words “Antichrist Superstar.”

“[Justin Bieber] was joined at the thrilling event by his former lover Hailey Baldwin.”

Justin reportedly remained at the event until the sun went down, then drove off without any unfortunate close encounters with the paparazzi. He was told last week that he will not be charged for allegedly accidentally hitting a paparazzo with his pickup truck after he left his church late last month.

According to the Daily Mail, the Zoe Church is headed by Bieber’s friend and pastor Chad Veach from Hillsong Church, along with his wife Julia. One of Justin’s tattoos reportedly is dedicated to the couple.

As for the possibility of Bieber reuniting his romance with Hailey rather than Selena, the Daily Mail noted that Justin and Hailey left the church event separately. But Bieber reportedly is becoming increasingly close to Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz, with the two becoming “nearly inseparable” during recent weeks, according to the media outlet.

What do you think about Justin Bieber’s and Selena Gomez’s reported recent reunion? Do you think he should get back together with Gomez or with Hailey Baldwin? Post your views below.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]