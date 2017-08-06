Mel B’s Ex-Aide Reveals Shocking Twisted Life The Spice Girls Member And Stephen Belafonte Lead In Their Home

Mel B and ex-husband Stephen Belafonte’s former aide recently revealed some chilling stories while working for the couple. He claimed that together with other staff, they were forced to watch distressing ISIS and Mexican cartel videos where people were being beheaded.

Based on the narration of the 25-year-old who goes by the assumed name of Jonathan Parks, Mel B’s then-husband, Stephen, would order all the employees to sit down and he would play the beheading clips. The assistant said that the producer made them watch it so they will become aware and be prepared to face the “real world.”

The Sun reported that Park also spilled the beans about the couple’s chaotic married life. He explained that working for the former Spice Girls member and her husband was “insane” and “chaos.”

“They were always screaming at each other and rowing. Every single day I asked myself, ‘How can these people still be together?’ There seemed to be no happiness,” Park said.

The former aide disclosed that in the pair’s relationship, it was Stephen who was the scary one. As a matter of fact, the smallest thing would freak him out.

When in this hellish mood, Park said that he would scream like a drill sergeant to whoever irked him. He added that when this event happens to him, he would just stand there, frozen with his knees shaking.

EXCLUSIVE: Mel B’s ex-aide reveals her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte forced employees to watch ISIS beheadings https://t.co/E2VCSNfvRb — The Sun (@TheSun) August 6, 2017

Although he can attest to the couple’s tumultuous married life and Stephen’s scary behavior, Park said he never saw violence between Mel B and Stephen. However, the producer orders him to keep an eye on his wife, and he usually does this task by using iPhone’s “Find My iPhone” app to track the Spice Girls singer.

Further, the Daily Mail reported how Stephen would recklessly spend money. In one instance, Park said that he saw the producer spend around £4,500 for a single backpack and £11,500 to fly out to Sweden just to get a tattoo. Plus, the couple allegedly keeps a garage full of sex toys, proving that they practice a bizarre sex life.

Finally, Park said that he was paid £27,000 to be the couple’s executive assistant and his job requires him to always be on call 24/7. He was hired in February 2015 after Mel B’s stint on The X Factor and left his post earlier this year.

Mel B’s side was contacted for comment on this issue, but her representative was not available.

