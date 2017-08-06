Serena Williams’ Baby Bump Showcased On Cover Of Aussie Mag As Tennis Star Throws 1950s-Themed Baby Shower

Serena Williams’ baby bump has been showcased in its full glory on the cover of Stellar magazine as the tennis champ’s due date creeps ever closer, Daily Mail reports.

The pregnant Williams’ photoshoot for the magazine came with an interview in which the 35-year-old tennis legend talked at length about her pregnancy, feminism, and breaking barriers for her unborn child.

“There are barriers I hope to break so my baby, whether boy or girl, won’t have to live under those stipulations,” she said.

“I definitely am a feminist. I like to stick up for women and women’s rights. So many things happen and I just think, ‘Wow, why don’t we have a chance?'”

“If that makes me a feminist, I am proud to be one,” Williams added.

The Aussie magazine’s cover features Serena Williams wearing a pink silk coat over a black Berlei bra. The coat was undone and opened to reveal her baby bump in full.

Stunning as ever, Williams flashed a facial expression that conveyed a sort of openness and confidence as if to declare that she and the little one inside her are ready to take on the world with relentless abandon. And it’s just as well. After all, Serena talked at length about feminism and her intent to break societal barriers for the sake of her unborn child during the interview.

Williams, who is eight months pregnant, has spoken about feminism many times before. Recently, she wrote and published an insightful essay about the gender wage gap in Fortune in honor of Black Women’s Equal Pay Day.

“Together, we will change the story – but we are going to have to fight for every penny,” Serena wrote.

Growing up, I was told I couldn’t accomplish my dreams because I was a woman and, more so, because of the color of my skin. In every stage of my life, I’ve had to learn to stand up for myself and speak out.”

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian, 34, got engaged in December of last year and are expecting their first child in a month. The couple is yet to confirm the gender of their unborn child. The Reddit co-founder, however, revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week that he and Serena have a good reason to assume that a baby girl might be on the way.

“She won the Australian Open while pregnant. She remarked that she feels it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ — only a woman could be strong enough to take on,” he said.

Meanwhile, the tennis star looks about ready to welcome her first child with Ohanian as she just celebrated her baby shower with a star-studded 1950s-themed party in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, as reported by ET Online.

Serena was joined by her sister, Venus Williams, and close friends, including Kelly Rowland, Ciara, La La Anthony, Eva Longoria, and songwriter Angie Beyince. Costume-wise, the party was lavish as one could expect from such a group, who partied it up wearing bandannas, poodle skirts, and a myriad of ’50’s apparel.

A handful of them took to Instagram to highlight some of the party’s funny and adorable moments.

I❤MY@lala A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

1950's @serenawilliams celebration ???? the ???????????????? baby boom!! ???? #shakerattleandroll2017 A post shared by Angie Beyince (@angiebeyince) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]