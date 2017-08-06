Partial Lunar Eclipse 2017: How To View The World’s ‘Consolation Prize’ For Missing Great American Eclipse

America may be gearing up for a total solar eclipse — the so-called “Great American Eclipse” — but the rest of the world can take solace in the possibility of witnessing a partial lunar eclipse on Monday.

As noted yesterday by BGR, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible on Monday night in several parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Antarctica. As long as skies aren’t too cloudy, skygazers stand a good chance of being able to witness this eclipse as it happens, though it won’t be visible in the United States, which is currently gearing up for the Great American Eclipse on August 21.

The New York Times explains partial lunar eclipses as celestial events that take place when only a mere part of Earth’s umbra, or darker inner portion, engulfs the moon. This results in Earth’s shadow looking like it’s about to “take a bite” out of the moon, instead of covering it completely. In contrast, our planet’s umbra completely engulfs the moon during a total lunar eclipse, which causes the moon to appear in a dark red or brownish hue in the night sky.

Given all that, Monday night’s partial lunar eclipse might not be a grand treat for skygazers on the same level as the Great American Eclipse two weeks from now. On the other hand, it should be visible to a much wider range of people, as about half of the world may be able to see the moon’s bottom quarter blackened.

NASA has the eclipse lasting about two hours and peaking at around 18:20 Coordinated Universal Time, or around 2:20 p.m. Eastern time on Monday. For those in Southeast Asia and Australia, that would mean the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, so if you’re from those regions and still awake that late, there’s a solid chance you may be able to view the partial lunar eclipse from your location.

Unlike the Great American Eclipse, where safety precautions are needed for skygazers hoping to watch the event as it happens, there are no such safeguards needed for those who want to catch Monday’s partial lunar eclipse, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) advised that viewers can use a pair of binoculars to magnify the small red part of the moon, with no need for any protective filters.

[Featured Image by China Photos/Getty Images]