Maxine Waters ‘So Glad’ Over Anti-Trump Leaks, Could Be Next House Speaker

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California), one of the most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, said Friday that she is “so glad” about the leaks that are coming out of the Trump White House.

In an interview on The View, Waters was asked if she was at all disturbed about reports that President Trump’s phone conversations with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull were leaked to the press, undermining national security. Earlier in the day, Attorney General Jeff Sessions had delivered a briefing in which he vowed to crack down on White House leaks. The View co-host Paula Faris noted that some Democrats were concerned that the leaks pose a national security risk and asked Waters if she was similarly troubled.

Rep. Maxine Waters said that she was not concerned. Instead, she expressed joy over the fact that someone in the White House was letting the press in on President Donald Trump’s plans and actions.

“I am so glad they’re telling us what’s going on.”

After Faris noted that the leaked conversations were confidential, Rep. Maxine Waters suggested that it was in the public’s interest to know what Trump and his administration are up to.

“I need to hear these conversations,” the Democratic congresswoman emphasized, to applause from the audience.

The View co-host Jedediah Bila raised the issue that the White House leaks could damage U.S. relations with other countries and ruin confidence in the confidentiality of correspondence with the White House. She noted that if the leaks could happen in the Trump White House, it could happen in any administration.

Rep. Waters countered this, saying that “the leadership starts at the top” and that people in the White House are leaking Trump’s conversations because they know that he lies and that they want Americans to know what’s really happening.

“They are undermining him because they want to see him stop. They want us to do something.”

“Not every president would be treated this way,” Waters said.

The California congresswoman also shot down rumors of a possible run at the White House in 2020, saying that the only thing she is running for is the impeachment of Donald Trump. Though she has ruled out a presidential run, Rep. Waters might still otherwise find herself taking on a bigger role in government.

In an interview with Fox News’ America’s News Headquarters, Democratic activist Robert Patillo said that Democrats should wait until 2018 before they make bipartisan legislative deals with the president.

“Democrats looking at a president hovering around a 30 percent approval rating have no reason to run into a burning building and try to put it out, when they should instead just wait for 2018 when they have Speaker of the House Maxine Waters and Senate leader Chuck Schumer.”

Schumer is currently the Senate minority leader while Rep. Nancy Pelosi is the House minority leader. Patillo’s statement suggests that Democrats could retake control of both the House and the Senate in 2018.

