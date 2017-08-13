Justin Bieber’s Mental Health Issues Are Longstanding And His Timeout, Tour Cancellation Should Be Respected

Justin Bieber recently canceled the final 14 dates of his Purpose World Tour, and is now taking a break from his music career for the health of his “mind, heart, and soul.”

Based on Justin’s subsequent emotional open letter to fans explaining his reasons — and his fraught history – it’s clear that the Canadian needs a timeout.

However, as is typcial with anything Bieber-related, reaction to the superstar’s tour leg cancellation from most media, a few celebrities, and many in the toxic culture known as “Stan Twitter” has been predictably negative.

Some of that disaffection was due to TMZ sensationalizing Bieber’s connection to Hillsong Church and its tacit claim that the organization was being behind the singer’s surprise decision.

However, both Justin and Hillsong have since denied the church was the reason for the abrupt ending of the Purpose Tour.

In addition, Bieber’s reps released official statements revealing the pop prince was “super exhausted” after his global trek.

It shouldn’t be too hard for the reasonably minded to grasp that a young artist who only pulled out of just 14 shows after performing a whopping 152 concerts in 16 months, and who has been on tour for six out of his eight-year career has evidently reached burnout.

By publicly admitting he has limitations and his need to press pause on stressed aspects of his life, Justin resparked wider conversations about mental health and the importance of self-care.

Justin Bieber may only be 23 but he’s ready for a much needed break after touring for six of the last eight years. https://t.co/wwyF4tfa0H pic.twitter.com/oW3Tekyxkm — E! News (@enews) July 25, 2017

While the disappointment expressed by those who had tour tickets is understandable, much of the criticism, disrespect — and in some cases, online abuse — directed at the singer after the announcement was indicative of a recurring theme when it comes to the Biebs.

Namely; that whenever the pop star tries to talk about his mental and emotional health, he has been accused of being “selfish,” a “brat, “”lazy,” or some other pejorative.

Such dismissal is especially ignorant and unacceptable given that this is not the first time that Bieber has shared about his mental health issues.

In May 2016, the singer showed signs of the strain of fame when he confided on Instagram about his feelings of discomfort at “fake” awards shows.

That same month, the pop icon said he would no longer take pics with fans because the way he is frequently dehumanized by frenzied selfie-hunting fans left him feeling like a “zoo animal.”

In March of that year, Bieber canceled Purpose tour meet-and-greets with fans after an encounter with a dangerous fan and incidents of harassment from members of the public during his tour stop in Boston.

In an Instagram statement, Justin revealed mental health issues were behind his decision. He admitted that the meet-and-greets left him “feeling so drained and filled with so much of other people’s spiritual energy that I end up so drained and unhappy.”

At the time Bieber added, “I want to make people smile and happy but not at my expense. I always leave feeling mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression.”

Why Is Justin Bieber Slammed Every Time He Talks About His Feelings And Mental Health? https://t.co/VWN0bszdoK pic.twitter.com/5WykY3Dkwd — Inquisitr Showbiz (@IQShowbiz) May 25, 2016

All these declarations were treated with derision by Stan Twitter, most media, and some of the public.

Again, this is mostly due to tone set by the media in non-sympathetic coverage of these issues when it comes to Bieber — and the lack of attention paid to the singer’s history of mental health problems.

Back in February 2016, the Biebs admitted in his cover interview with GQ magazine that he previously took Adderall, a stimulant, to help him focus on work tasks, because of longtime sleep pattern problems.

In December 2015, after a year of grinding promotion during his comeback, Justin revealed he suffered from depression and anxiety in a shocking interview with the UK’s NME music magazine.

“I just want people to know I’m human. I’m struggling just to get through the days. I think a lot of people are,” Justin told the British music magazine.

“You get lonely, you know, when you’re on the road,” he added.”People see the glam and the amazing stuff, but they don’t know the other side. This life can rip you apart.” Bieber also said that he lives with depression “all the time” and feels “isolated” by fame. In his Billboard cover profile last November, the superstar revealed he came “close to letting fame destroy” him.

Justin Bieber’s heartbreaking story reminds us anyone can be affected by depression: https://t.co/kE6y0T7M1m pic.twitter.com/LjvulgBXiJ — MTV (@MTV) November 13, 2015

Going further back, in the 2013 concert-movie Believe, the singer’s mother — Pattie Mallette — described her son as “anxious.” In January 2014, after Justin’s first arrest in Miami, Florida, toxicology results revealed the presence of marijuana and Xanax in his system. The latter is prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders. Bieber told police that he took Xanax when he felt “closed in,” as the Associated Press reported at the time.

Bieber himself first talked about his depression during an appearance at On Air With Ryan Seacrest to discuss his then forthcoming new music..

Justin talked about his continuing struggle with becoming famous while very young in multiple interviews in 2015.

Fast forward to the mainstream media’s current baffled stance to Bieber’s astonishingly candid sharing of his reasons for canceling his last tour leg and stepping back from the spotlight for a “sustainable” life.

That bafflement is laughable when one considers the numerous times media outlets have screamed that the singer is in the throes of a meltdown or on the brink of one — last February for instance, after the Biebs posted the Instagram shown below.

Funny how on Instagram everyone's suddenly an English teacher.. A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 7, 2016 at 10:08pm PST

The truth is, a large part of the gossip news cycle has been eagerly anticipating a Bieber breakdown since it started driving that narrative in 2013 when the pop star’s infamous period began.

So, there is irony in mainstream media either ignoring or downplaying Bieber’s mental health issues when he himself makes a judgment call to end his tour and take a break for the sake of his “mind, heart, and soul.”

In light of a positive recent report from PEOPLE magazine citing sources saying Justin is “doing better already” now that he is not in tour and is getting some R&R, it’s clear the 23-year-old singer made the right decision.

A source told the magazine “Justin is hanging out in L.A. with friends. He feels really bad to disappoint many of his fans.”

The insider added, “This is why he decided to write the open letter. He still feels he made the right decision.”

The confidante reflected that Justin “started out in the business as a kid, but he is older now. He wants to have control over his life and health.”

Notably, the source revealed, ” He hasn’t been feeling well mentally for a while. Canceling the tour was the right thing for him.”

Justin Bieber Hadn't 'Been Feeling Well Mentally' Before Canceling Tour but Is 'Doing Better Already': Source https://t.co/776ZQ4o7Zg — People (@people) August 6, 2017

Since the tour leg cancellation, Justin has spent time seeking spiritual guidance at Hillsong Church and the Zoe Conference and hanging out “with his church crew.”

Tabloids and the like have orgied for the past two weeks with a mix of fearmongering, mocking, false or highly exaggerated claims about Bieber’s interest in spirituality, but — as with all things — the truth is less outlandish.

“He [Justin] needed to take a break and just focus on himself. He is doing better already,” PEOPLE’s insider affirms. “He is focused on his spiritual journey. He wants to be stronger mentally.”

Another source close to the Biebs said, “Being more spiritual and attending church is how he finds his energy and focus again.

Based on a significant amount of online messages posted by Bieber fans reveal many Beliebers are happy a tour they considered too long has ended, and are glad the singer took preventative steps for his health.

It’s worth noting that celebrities including John Mayer, Kelly Rowland, Sharon Osbourne, The View hosts, Fifth Harmony, and a few others offered words of support to the singer amid the widespread gnashing.

Someday, perhaps more will understand that it’s OK for artists, and anyone, for that matter, to help themselves before a situation becomes a crisis or a reason for a trending hashtag.

.@justinbieber canceled his world tour to focus on his mental health. It's a good thing | OPINIONhttps://t.co/fvZgN7Zju9 — STAT (@statnews) August 9, 2017

Why Is Zayn Malik’s ‘Anxiety’ Rightly Supported Yet Justin Bieber’s ‘Depression’ Dismissed? https://t.co/uLLiluD9xg — Inquisitr Showbiz (@IQShowbiz) June 14, 2016

[Featured Image By Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]