Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux share rare PDA pic during second wedding anniversary.

Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux tied the knot two years ago and rarely have they shared their intimate moments to fans in the intervening time. On their second wedding anniversary, the usually private couple gave their fans a pleasant surprise as Justin took to Instagram to share a selfie with his wife Jen.

The selfie photo, which as of this writing has garnered 69,075 likes, shows Aniston giving her husband a peck on the left cheek while Justin stares off into the distance, as reported by Hollywood Life. Theroux captioned the photo with three emojis — a Cupid’s Arrow, a heart, and a peace sign. This is the first time he posted a photo of his wife on Instagram, so it’s not in the least surprising that many of his followers went gaga over the sweet photo. Anniversary greetings and well-wishes poured forth.

“Happy Anniversary to you beautiful people,” wrote one follower.

Another follower wrote, “Thank you for making her happy!”

“Happy anniversary Jen & Justin! You two deserve each other so much. I could not be happier for both of you!” wrote another.

Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux got married in a private ceremony at their Bel Air Mansion in 2015 following an engagement of three years. Knowing that the merest hint could throw the media into a frenzy, Jennifer pretended that she was throwing a big birthday party for Justin on that particular day. In fact, the ruse was done to the extent that even guests didn’t know they were attending a wedding.

The world only got wind of Jennifer Aniston and Theroux’s wedding when some of the couple’s friends took to their social media accounts a few days later to share photos of the wedding ceremony. Even those photos didn’t reveal much as they didn’t even show the wedding gown the Friends star was wearing. The number of guests amounted to only 70 and the wedding cake was decorated with two Muppet figurines at the top, according to People.

Jennifer Aniston broke her silence about the wedding in a Good Morning America interview, saying she’s “deliriously happy” with Justin Theroux.

Asked why she kept the wedding a secret, Jen said, “we had the beautiful luxury of having a beautiful private moment and I’m going to be selfish and keep it that way. I’m not telling you about any of that stuff!”

The pair met and fell in love when they worked together on the set of Wanderlust in 2010. After two years of dating, Justin Theroux knew Jennifer Aniston was the one. He proposed to her on his 41st birthday on August 10, 2012.

How did you like Justin’s adorable selfie with Jennifer? Feel free to gush over the photo in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]