Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart Romance Stories Does Not Bother ‘Twilight’ Actor

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s romance stories are clearly not something that will bother the Twilight actor. The Good Time actor has recently opened up about his take on the Twilight fans and Kristen Stewart romance.

In the recently organized Awards Chatter podcast by the Hollywood Reporter, the 31-year-old actor revealed that he knew from the start that the Twilight franchise will take a long time to get over. The actor’s career-reinvention plan is apparently going on schedule. The Good Time actor said that when he signed up for the Twilight saga films in 2008, he told his agent that it will take 10 years to get over it, and that is exactly what happened.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s romance stories are still talked about. When questioned about the attention he received from the Twilight fans when they got to know about the popular KStew and RPatz romance, the actor said that the fans would have just imagined it anyway.

He added that when he broke apart from the Personal Shopper actress, then stories were doing the rounds that they were together. According to the Good Time actor, it does not make a difference in his life. He agreed that paparazzi involvement changes, and it is an economic thing.

“It definitely does change the paparazzi involvement in your life — like, 100 percent. It’s just an economic thing: there’s just two people in a photo, rather than [one]. And the most relatable thing for anyone who reads a gossip magazine is, ‘What’s the state of a relationship?'”

The actor clarified that even after being on the receiving end of fame and unwanted attention in his personal life, the Twilight era never made him feel trapped. He always knew it was the right move to perform the role of Edward Cullen. The actor added that he would not have done any of the other stuff if it was not for his role in the vampire movie franchise.

“I was so busy up until 25 or something that I never had time to really process anything — you’re just in the eye of the storm. When the series was sort of ending and I’d slowed down a little bit, I was like, ‘Oh, the life you had previously has died and you’re in this other world’… I was sort of freaking out a little bit… I wouldn’t have done any of this other stuff if not for that.”

The actor then revealed that he was the last choice for the vampire films. Apparently, director Catherine Hardwicke had already seen many young actors for the role of Edward Cullen. Pattinson recalls that he was the last person the director saw for the role of the young vampire. The Remember Me actor almost had a panic attack before auditioning and took a Valium.

“They all thought I looked really old, and I was pretty chubby at the time, too… I kinda knew I was gonna get it”

He further also revealed that he also almost lost the role of the Twilight movie’s Edward Cullen because he was “argumentative.” The actor’s agents had to fly down to America to save him from being fired from the role.

Meanwhile, the actor has clarified that his comments about the NSFW scene on a dog are taken out of context. The actor said that he was just joking about it on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the entire cast, including the director, are animal lovers.

“The story I told on Jimmy Kimmel last night seems to have spiraled out of control. What didn’t come across is that this was supposed to be a joke. No one at all expected or assumed that anything like that would happen on the Good Time set. We are all huge animal lovers and would obviously never do anything to harm an animal.”

[Featured Image by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images]