Android 8.0 O Release Happening Any Day This Week? Google Breaking Its Naming Pattern For The New OS?

The yet to be officially named Android 8.0 O could have its release happening very soon. In fact, latest reports suggest that Google might drop it anytime this week.

Back in June, David Ruddock of Android Police posted a tweet noting that the Android O update via over-the-air (OTA) process for Google Pixel phones could be scheduled for release on the first or second week of August, further citing that the information came from a reliable source. And to restate his claim about the Android O’s release timeframe, on August 3, Ruddock shared another Twitter post saying the following.

“I’d look for the official Google Pixel Android O update to land in about a week. Could be pushed, but that’s the timeline for now AFAIK.”

If the new Android O will indeed arrive anytime this week, its release will be a tad earlier than its predecessor – the Android 7 Nougat, which landed first on Google Nexus devices on August 22 last year.

Meanwhile, for the Android 8.0 version, the first ones in line getting the OTA update are Google’s latest flagship devices – the Pixel and Pixel XL. Various Nexus devices will have it as well, although it may be ready for compatible models a bit later, most likely by the end of the month, Android Headlines noted.

As for other smartphones getting the Android O update, Nokia’s Android-powered trio of new handsets that recently hit the shelves, namely the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6, are all getting the upcoming mobile platform version of Google. Talking to Tech Radar, a representative from HMD Global, the company behind these Nokia phones, revealed that the Android O will be rolled out for these phones “once the new release is available from Google for their OEM partners, the same way HMD Global is committed to the monthly Android security updates.”

Aside from the exact release schedule of the Android O, its official name is still unknown. But if Google follows its usual naming convention for its mobile OS, the new mobile firmware will get a name after a dessert that commences with the letter “O.” That is why two of the top guesses for the Android 8.0’s official label are “Oreo” and “Oatmeal Cookie.” The latter, according to Android Authority, is apparently the internal codename for the forthcoming software. The poll being run by the news site asking their readers what Google could possibly call Android 8.0 also included Orange Sherbet and Orange Julius as options.

However, “Octopus” is also a feasible and definitely a bizarre name emerging for Android 8.0. Considering the previous versions were named after a sweet treat, “Octopus” seems to be an unlikely choice. The name first came up when Google released the final Developer Preview 4 along with an Easter Egg, which shows an image of an octopus. Usually, Easter Eggs provide clues of the official name of the next major Android version and this latest and definitely a surprising and confusing one from Google led to the tech world deducing that Google might be planning to name its new Android iteration “Octopus.”

Well, using “Octopus” as the official name for the Android isn’t a total hogwash since we all know that this sea animal is popularly known for having eight arms, a fitting representation that the upcoming Android is going to be the eighth major version of the platform.

