‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Next Two Weeks: Tessa’s Secret Past Revealed, Victor Makes Changes

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of August 14 tease that as Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) forge a relationship, new revelations about Tessa’s past come to light. The new revelations about Tessa might initially complicate issues, but they will eventually help to strengthen the growing bond between the women.

Tessa Reveals Secrets About Her Past

Tessa’s secret past is revealed presumably when she confides in Mariah. Her decision to open up about her past to Mariah may at first complicate things, but it will likely end up strengthening their relationship. Tessa opens up about her past as Devon senses that the relationship between the women has gone beyond mere friendship. He senses the nature of the feelings the women have for each other when he catches them holding hands while sitting at a rooftop lounge. Devon can tell from the way the women look into each other’s eyes that they are in love.

The realization that he is losing Mariah to Tessa unsettles Devon because he knows he is about to suffer a heartbreak once again. Devon’s sadness about his discovery is deepened by the fact that it comes so soon after Mariah declared her love for him. But Mariah and Tessa have now apparently gone beyond the stage in which they tried to get over their feelings for each other by focusing on their relationships with their boyfriends, Devon and Noah (Robert Adamson).

Victor Makes Unsettling Changes

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the weeks of August 7 and 14 tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) continues to wage war against Nick (Joshua Morrow), who struggles to prove he can stand on his own. Victor (Eric Braeden) disowned Nick during a hot exchange after Nick tampered with Nikki’s soundboard to prevent her from performing at a benefit concert.

Due to his conviction that Nick disrespected him, and that he is not getting the respect he deserves from his family despite the sacrifices he has made, Victor announces major changes to his plans. He makes it clear that he now wants to pursue his own personal goals regardless of the impact on other members of the Newman family.

However, other members of the family, including Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Nick, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Abby (Melissa Ordway), now see Victor as a petty, vengeful, and scheming patriarch who demands loyalty without giving it in return.

Nikki, Nick, and Victoria were recently shocked to discover that Victor was behind Chloe Mitchell’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) return to Genoa City to frame Adam Newman (Justin Hartley). The shocking implication of Victor’s involvement in Chloe’s return is that he is directly to blame for the tragic circumstances that led to the explosion believed to have ended Adam’s life.

Mariah and Tessa as a Couple on The Young and the Restless? You Speak Out!!! https://t.co/odJ4Ns9Gy0 — Belinda A Holland (@BelindaAHolland) July 26, 2017

Victor’s growing rift with his family is reflected in his recent split with Nikki, who is now involved in a romantic relationship with Victor’s arch-rival, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).

Abby’s eyes were recently opened to the truth about Victor when he admitted to her during a conversation that he gave Hilary (Mishael Morgan) the permission to air footage showing him engaged in an altercation with Nick.

Abby had assumed that Victor would take action against Hilary for airing the family’s dirty laundry. Victor’s confession that he approved of Hilary airing the footage shocked Abby deeply, and she came to see her father’s true colors for the first time.

The growing negative perception of Victor by members of his own family, including his wife and children, is likely to pit them on Nick’s side against him.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Friday July 28: Tessa Makes Confession – Charlie Gives… https://t.co/CafNYA4T8O pic.twitter.com/EeySclatAg — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) July 27, 2017

Will Victor Try To Sabotage His Son’s Success?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick continues defying Victor and will likely make progress in his effort toward independence.

Judging from Victor’s recent irascible conduct, he won’t hesitate to humiliate Nick by attacking him financially. If Victor moves to sabotage Nick financially, he will likely find himself pitted against the rest of the family because everyone will realize that if Victor can move to ruin Nick, any of them could be next.

Other spoilers reveal that Sharon (Sharon Case) runs into trouble over her involvement in the sex ring case after she received a call at the crisis hotline from Crystal (Morgan Obenreder).

She will need someone to bail her out of trouble.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) makes a desperate move to save his marriage from ruin, but he faces daunting challenges.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]