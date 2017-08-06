Maria Menounos Brain Tumor Surgery Update: ‘E! News’ Host Shares Inspirational Post Two Months After Operation

Maria Menounos’ brain tumor surgery was done just two months ago, but the former E! News host is showing signs that she’s on her way to full recovery. In fact, Menounos has shared an inspirational post on Instagram to her followers on Saturday, proving once again to the world that she has more than enough mettle to face the challenges coming her way, Entertainment Tonight reports.
In the TV personality’s heartfelt Instagram message, she reflected on how the “really tough times” helped her to become “tougher and wiser,” and she urged her followers to realize that while nothing in life is ever easy, challenges are there “for a reason.”
The full text of her Maria Menounos’ inspirational message is as follows.
“For anyone going through a tough time. We all go through difficult times in every area of life. No one has it easy. What I always try to remind myself is that every bad time has also been a gift. A chance to learn and grow. I look back at all the really tough times and realize it was all building blocks to get me tougher and wiser. This helped me keep a good attitude through my #braintumor diagnosis and surgery. I really do believe that everything happens for a reason, we just don’t know why yet. Have a blessed Saturday everyone.”
For anyone going through a tough time. We all go through difficult times in every area of life. No one has it easy. What I always try to remind myself is that every bad time has also been a gift. A chance to learn and grow. I look back at all the really tough times and realize it was all building blocks to get me tougher and wiser. This helped me keep a good attitude through my #braintumor diagnosis and surgery. I really do believe that everything happens for a reason, we just don't know why yet. Have a blessed Saturday everyone ????
Despite Maria Menounos’ brain tumor surgery two months ago, the E! News star appeared to be in good spirits when she was spotted with her fiancé, Keven Undergaro, walking the streets of Beverly Hills earlier this week. Maria is looking fine as ever as she showcased her toned abs in a black crop top, which was wonderfully set off by her ripped jeans, yellow loafers, and black baseball cap.
Maria Menounos steps out in Beverly Hills with fiancé Keven Undergaro, just weeks after brain tumor surgery: Photo https://t.co/DftWkzWyKe pic.twitter.com/tPI3g3F6y8
— Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 5, 2017
It was only last month when Maria announced that she was diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumor back in February. It was made all the more tragic on account of the fact that Maria Menounos’ mother, Lisa, has been battling Stage 4 brain cancer.
As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Menounos is on her way to recovery from her brain tumor after doctors removed approximately 99.9 percent of it.
As her mom’s caretaker, Maria Menounos saw firsthand the telltale symptoms of brain cancer, which made it easier for her to spot the signs that she’s afflicted with the disease as well. In an interview with People magazine, she said she started noticing that she was having difficulty reading the teleprompter at the studio. On top of numerous instances of lightheadedness and severe headaches, she also noticed that her speech had gotten slurred. Maria started to notice symptoms of a brain tumor in herself back in February.
First I wanna say thank you all for the well wishes, prayers and support. It's been a crazy time here in our home. I want you all to know that I'm ok! Seriously I'm recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon! Luckily I don't need any further treatments but I can't say the same about my mom. So please keep her in your prayers. I also want to thank @people for allowing me to share my story. @juliejordanc & @mrjesscagle THANK YOU' Next-I need to thank everyone at @cedarssinai everyone there has been amazing. Most people want to rush out of the hospital to get home I kept saying I've never been treated kinder. I cried like a baby saying goodbye to the amazing nurses who took such good care of me. God bless nurses! I of course need to thank dr black and dr Chu for performing an amazing surgery and giving me the best bday gift ever-my health. And lastly, god has blessed me in so many ways but this too was a blessing. I got to hear what I have meant to my friends and family-it's been quite moving for me. I want thank all of my incredible friends, family and even strangers who have shown me and my family such kindness. @alyssawallerce Thank you for being with me every step of the way. I couldn't have done it without you. @iamjoegear You too! And to @undergaro the best nurse in the world..you never left the hospital and slept by my side there. you are my everything and I'm so thankful to you. You and dad have really been incredible to mom and me. You both have inspired me. I've never been more excited about life. I see so much so clearly. Will share more with all of you soon! Xo
Menounos kept her brain tumor diagnosis from her parents on account of her mother’s illness until right before her June 8 surgery, which had a golfball-sized tumor removed from her brain.
Anyone who knows me well knows that @officialslystallone Rocky movies mean so much to me. This quote has gotten me through my darkest hours. This video was taken just after I got out of 7.5 hours of brain surgery. I couldn't see bc the nerves dr black worked around got a little affected so just out of surgery my eyes were flickering and everyone was crying and this was my response. Truly it ain't about how hard you hit… Ps here's the full quote as I hope it can inspire you: Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain't all sunshine and rainbows. It's a very mean and nasty place and I don't care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard ya hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done! Sylvester Stallone, Rocky Balboa Fun fact: I asked for gonna fly now as my theme music going into surgery! @peopleewnetwork Happy birthday @officialslystallone
Maria Menounos, who worked for three years with E! News and authored the EveryGirl series of lifestyle guides, has not stated her plans once she has recovered from her brain tumor surgery.
[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]