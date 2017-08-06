It wasn’t exactly an earth-shattering revelation when South Korean stars Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo announced their engagement in July. Although the cast and crew of Descendants of the Sun did not pick up on the duo’s camaraderie off screen, fans of the SongSong couple weren’t duped. Even after the conclusion of the military romance, they continued to monitor Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo. After a year-long wait, the SongSong fans got what they wanted. In July, the celebrity couple announced that they will tie the knot in October.

Lee Kwang-Soo the best man?

From the looks of it, Song Joong-Ki’s friend Lee Kwang-Soo might be the best man. Of late, the actor has been mentioning him in many interviews.

According to a report by Soompi, Lee Kwang-Soo wasn’t aware of the ongoing romance until the couple made it public in July. Song Joong-Ki popped the question to Song Hye-Kyo in January while on holiday in Japan. However, for almost six months, the couple continued their clandestine affair, until their pictures of the recent Bali vacation leaked on social media. Apparently, Lee Kwang-Soo was shocked when the couple announced their upcoming wedding. In his signature comedic style, he congratulated the couple.

On his official Instagram account, Lee Kwang-Soo uploaded a photograph taken on the set of Descendants of the Sun. The photograph showed Song Joong-Ki scribbling a message on a rock. The message read, “Joong-Ki loves Kwang-Soo.” To this photograph, Lee Kwang-Soo added the caption, “What was all this for?”

Lee Kwang-Soo and Song Joong-Ki have known each other for a long time. The talented actors worked together in the popular Korean variety show, Running Man. They have mutual respect for one another and have constantly shown professional support for each another. Last year, Lee Kwang-Soo made a cameo appearance in Song Joong-Ki’s Descendants of the Sun. Song Joong-Ki later appeared in Lee Kwang-Soo’s web series, The Sound Of Your Heart. Considering their rapport, fans are speculating that Lee Kwang-Soo would be Song Joong-Ki’s best man.

Song Hye-Kyo’s bridesmaid

Meanwhile, the beautiful Song Hye-Kyo uploaded a selfie with a lovely young woman. Although the bride-to-be hasn’t mentioned her friend’s name or revealed her identity, rumors are doing the rounds that she could be Song Hye-Kyo’s maid of honor or one of her bridesmaids.

