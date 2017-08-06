Blake Shelton Would’ve Been A Goner If ‘Unicorn Girlfriend’ Gwen Stefani Didn’t Save His Life

Blake Shelton has called Gwen Stefani a lot of things including “hot” and “unicorn girlfriend” but this time he’s calling her his lifesaver.

The popular country singer and TV personality claims he would’ve been long gone if Gwen did not come into his life. Blake was in a bad place while reeling from the end of his marriage with fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert. Blake described his breakup with Miranda in 2015 as “the toughest thing he has ever gone through,” as reported by Celebrity Insider.

According to HollywoodLife.com, a source confirmed to them that Blake “thanks his lucky stars every single day” for having “such a wonderful woman in his life.” The source further said that Blake “never truly thought he could be this happy.” Blake joked recently that Gwen is a “unicorn girlfriend” because “she is so hot, and so down to Earth that she is like the unicorn of girlfriends… women like her shouldn’t exist in the real world.”

Blake also supposedly expressed that Gwen is “marriage material for sure.” The source, who’s apparently close to the couple, also said that “Blake knows too that if you find yourself lucky enough to be dating someone like Gwen, you marry her.” So will there be wedding bells in the near future for Blake and Gwen? It sure seems like it if you’ll believe the source.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Blake and Gwen first met on the set of The Voice. The two immediately hit it off as both were going through a difficult patch in their respective lives when their paths crossed. While Shelton was picking up the pieces after separating from Lambert, Stefani was going through her own divorce from rock musician and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, who was recently axed as a coach in The Voice UK.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Gwen and Gavin called it quits in 2015 after 13 years of marriage and three children – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Gwen was the one who ended the marriage after she supposedly learned of Gavin’s cheating ways. Gwen believed that her former husband had been unfaithful forcing her to file for divorce. The two then released a statement that they mutually decided on ending their relationship.

Gavin is currently dating Sophia Thomalla, a German model and TV presenter. Gavin only confirmed his relationship with the tattooed model last June and the pair was spotted holding hands back in July.

According to The Sun, the person at the center of the cheating allegations – Mindy Mann – gave birth early this year to a baby girl with her snowboarder fiancee Spencer Gutcheon. Mann allegedly had an affair with Gavin, which supposedly lasted for three years, while she was working as a nanny for his and Gwen’s children.

‪Wow! Found this old picture from 12 years ago! Flatts gave me a shot gun for my BDay. After they pied me!!! Ha!‬ A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Lambert, meanwhile, has also moved on from her divorce with Blake. As a matter of fact, there are rumors that Anderson East is planning to pop the question this year. E! News Online reported that the two country musicians are “extremely serious” and may finally make things official before the year ends. People close to the duo also see children in their future. Lambert and East met in 2015 around the same time Blake started dating Gwen.

‪Get ready Pennsylvania… @Smithworksvodka is coming to y'all next! Cheers!! A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Jul 8, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

As it stands, everyone involved have moved on with their lives and are currently in wonderful relationships. For Blake, the stars aligned perfectly for him and Gwen to meet and become each other’s shoulders to cry on. Gwen not only kept Blake sane, she also became the main reason for him continue on living.

@blakeshelton gx❤️ A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Aug 4, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]