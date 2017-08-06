‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Shares Beautiful Family Portrait With Zach & Baby J At Molly’s Wedding

Little People, Big World star Molly Roloff walked down the aisle on Saturday (Aug. 5), marrying her fiancé Joel Silvius in stunning ceremony on Roloff Farms near Portland, Oregon, and the event proved to be the perfect backdrop for a gorgeous family photo of Zach and Tori Roloff with their baby son, Jackson.

Tori Roloff shared the portrait on Instagram in the wee hours of Sunday (Aug. 6) morning — presumably because she was still up celebrating Molly and Joel’s big day!

“Today was seriously a dream,” Tori wrote in a short post accompanying the photo, which shows Tori and Zach cuddling Baby J–who is sporting a spiffy bow-tie!– in a field of wildflowers. She included the hashtag #seestersfolyfe in her message to show her love and support for Molly.

Over the last few weeks, Tori has posted several photos and Instagram Stories of the events leading up to Molly’s wedding, and it’s clear the two share a close relationship. In fact, after Molly’s bridal shower in July, Tori posted a photo of herself standing with Molly, Jeremy Roloff’s wife, Audrey, and Jacob’s girlfriend, Isabel Rock, and gushed about her sister-in-law.

“I am so excited for Molly to join the marriage club, and we wouldn’t give her away to anyone any less worthy,” Tori wrote. “I loved showering you with love today seestor and I am so honored to be standing by your side through this journey! #seestorsfolyfe.”

Today was seriously a dream. ❤️???????? #seestorsFoLyfe #storyofzachandtori #zandtpartyofthree #canthidedatbellydoe! A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

Meanwhile, Audrey Roloff also seems to have a great relationship with Molly. After Molly’s bridal shower, Audrey also took to Instagram to sing her sister-in-law’s praises, saying that she was “so stoked to stand by you on the day you become one with Joel.”

Of course, Little People, Big World fans know that Tori, Molly and Audrey have now all been bridesmaids in each other’s weddings–which were all held at Roloff Farms!–so it’s natural that they share a strong bond. And with Tori giving birth to Baby Jackson in May, and Audrey due to give birth to a daughter on Aug. 31, the bonds are growing stronger through shared parenting experiences.

Celebrating the bride to be! I'm so stoked to stand by you on the day you become one with Joel, and to continue standing by you both for the rest of your lives ????????Love you sister???? #stayingido #beating50percent @beating50 A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Now that she’s married, will Molly join her sisters-in-law in the joys motherhood anytime soon? Molly recently got an accounting degree, so she may want to establish her career before having children of her own–but only time will tell.

What do you think of Tori and Zach’s latest family photo with Baby J? What do you think of the sisterly bond Tori shares with Molly and Audrey? Do you hope Molly’s wedding will be shown on a future episode of Little People, Big World?

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]