‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Is Power Of Veto Winner About To Use It On Someone Shocking?

Big Brother 19 spoilers present an interesting twist from the live feeds. The winner of the Power of Veto has just offered to use it on someone else. It’s been an interesting night for the house and that is going to lead to an exciting weekend of Big Brother 19 spoilers for the live feed subscribers. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Head of Household is Josh Martinez, who nominated Mark Jansen and Elena Davies for eviction. Jessica Graf became the third nominee by finishing last place in the Temptation Competition this week.

At the Veto Competition on Saturday (August 5), a lot was on the line for the three nominees, with a lot of added pressure for the showmances to stay intact inside the BB19 house. Christmas Abbott and Alex Ow joined the quartet in playing for the Power of Veto, but neither of them won to help keep the power on their side of the house. Instead, it was Mark Jansen leading the Big Brother 19 spoilers for the evening, as he not only won the Power of Veto but made an offer that has social media buzzing.

A report by fan site Joker’s Updates quotes Mark offering to save Elena Davies by using the Veto on her. The pair has been in an odd showmance since the season premiere, at some times putting off a lot of heat and at other times bickering amongst one another. Now Mark has offered to put his entire game at risk just to save Elena for a week. That’s a pretty noble gesture, making these some very memorable Big Brother 19 spoilers that CBS viewers won’t find out until the August 9 episode.

So what is Mark Jansen going to do? On one side, Mark is actually getting pressure to do nothing, as many people in the BB19 house want Jessica Graf to get evicted this week. Those same people want to avoid spending any time on the block, as someone has to go up if Mark decides to use the Power of Veto. Even if Mark decides to just use it on himself, there has to be a third nominee named by Josh Martinez to sit next to Jessica and Elena Davies in the nominee chairs.

Paul Abrahamian is pushing hard to keep Elena Davies in the house, so that’s already another vote in the corner of Mark Jansen (and Elena), but it would go directly against what the current Head of Household has requested. At this point, it might be too early to predict which houseguest is going to be sent out the front door next, but it isn’t going to be Mark or his replacement nominee. Those particular Big Brother 19 spoilers will certainly become more obvious as the next Eviction Ceremony draws closer.

If Jessica Graf gets evicted before the BB19 jury starts getting formed, then it is going to leave two very angry guys in the house. Cody Nickson will be upset that his showmance has come to an end, while Josh Martinez is going to be mad that his HOH was wasted on an obvious target. It’s very unclear which alliance Josh will gravitate to next week, but he is about to lose trust in half the houseguests.

Christmas to Paul: Jess HAS to go this week. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/3zh2xaw9Bm — Big Brother Network (@bigbrothernet) August 6, 2017

Is this going to turn into another week of everyone doing what Paul Abrahamian tells them to do? Or will the next round of Big Brother 19 spoilers hold a welcome surprise?

