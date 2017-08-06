‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Bonnie Lockhart Sends Adrienne To Prison, Will Justin Kiriakis Or Lucas Horton Save Her?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will be broken out of prison, thanks to Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall). After meeting with Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild), Bonnie will take the first step to getting rid of Adrienne and taking over her life. It turns out that Adrienne is going to take Bonnie’s place in prison. How is she going to get out of this dangerous situation? Will Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) rescue her, or will Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) end up saving the day?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

According to She Knows, on August 9, Hattie Adams will break Bonnie out of Statesville Prison. They both start to work on their plan and on August 17, Adrienne will find herself in a dangerous spot. Suddenly, she is in Bonnie’s place in prison. Judi Evans’ character will try to convince everyone that she is not Bonnie. However, people probably won’t believe her.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Bonnie, posing as Adrienne, will break up with Lucas Horton. His heart is shattered and he believes he will never get the one thing he wants: Adrienne’s love. He has no clue that Bonnie is impersonating his wife.

However, there might be help coming soon. While all this is going on with Bonnie and Adrienne, DOOL spoilers reveal that Marlena Evans will manage to reach John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Of course, he will go to rescue “Doc.” Soon, they will figure out that Bonnie is back in Salem, which means Adrienne is missing.

Fans are wondering if this storyline will open up a path for Justin and Adrienne to get back together. Viewers are divided on which man is better for her. It seems that Lucas will probably just accept Adrienne has moved on. However, Justin will realize that something is up and Adrienne is quite literally not herself.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Wally Kurth said in an interview that Justin has never stopped loving Adrienne. He also has not lost hope that they will be back together one day. In fact, the actor used the past tense when making that statement. It seems like a big clue that Justin is not moving on and he just might be the one to save Adrienne from her horrible circumstances.

“Well, Justin has never lost hope. There’s a magnetic force that keeps pulling him back to Adrienne. But should they be together? They seem to have good chemistry, but when they’re apart, the chemistry’s even better.”

What do you think is going to happen with Bonnie and Adrienne on Days Of Our Lives?

