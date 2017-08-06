‘Big Brother 19’ News: Josh Is Making News In The Latino Community But He May Wish He Hadn’t

Big Brother 19 has a very diverse cast, including Latino Josh Martinez. He has drawn some recognition in the Latino community that may be unwanted, however.

The Latin Times weighed in on how Josh is playing the game. They pointed out that there seem to be very few Latinos on network television, so when Josh entered the Big Brother 19 house they took notice. With the intention of supporting him, it was soon obvious that Josh was not representing his fellow Latinos in a positive light.

In an article published Friday, after the eviction was halted on Thursday night, the author spoke out against Josh Martinez. On the show, clips were shown of what was going on in the Big Brother 19 house. Josh was shown banging pots and pans, singing carnival songs, and doing his absolute best to bully and intimidate Jessica. Paul was in on it with Josh and wanted to make her suffer for deciding to use the Halting Hex, rather than let them evict her showmance partner, Cody.

The article referenced the events of Week 1 when Josh targeted Megan. His attacks on her played a part in her decision to self-evict and give up her opportunity to compete for the $500,000 grand prize. He has also had issues with Mark that escalated to the point where Mark tried to take his pots and pans from him. Instead of the pre-recorded messages that are usually played by Big Brother, live feed viewers heard a member of production order them to opposite sides of the house as it looked like there was about to be a fight.

The Latin Times article states that they are taking a stance against the actions of Josh Martinez, as well as Paul Abrahamian. They do not agree with bullying and feel that both houseguests should have been removed from the Big Brother house. While many would argue that a degree of bullying comes into the game most seasons, it still does not justify bad behavior. These are young adults, not children, competing in the Big Brother 19 game.

What do you think of the Latin Times speaking out against Josh Martinez? Do you feel he crossed the line of game play versus bullying? Do you think Paul is the motivation behind Josh’s actions? Tell us what you think in the comments section below?

[Featured Image by CBS]