Aaron Carter Clarifies His Sexuality In Touching Note, Says He’s Been With Men And Women Before

Singer Aaron Carter is sharing the truth about his sexuality.

In a thoughtful note posted by the “Fool’s Gold” performer on Twitter, the 29-year-old entertainer touched base with his followers on Saturday, and revealed that he has been holding onto a secret about his private life for more than 15 years.

According to Aaron, he has been in relationships with both men and women.

“This [secret] doesn’t bring me shame,” Carter conveyed in his Twitter note, adding, “[it’s] just a weight and burden that I’ve held onto for a long time that I would like to lifted off me.”

Aaron goes on to bravely state that at the age of 13, he began to find boys and girls “attractive.”

By 17, Aaron found the courage to embrace his sexuality and feelings for the same sex, and began pursuing a male crush that he “grew up with.”

“There were years that went by that I thought about it,” he explains, “but it wasn’t until I was 17 years old, after a few relationship with girls [that] I had an experience with a male that I [was attracted] to, who I also worked with [at the time].”

Aaron’s admission about his sexuality comes on the heels of another of Carter’s confessions back in April of this year, where the pop star revealed his ongoing battle with an eating disorder.

As mentioned by the Inquisitr, following a Las Vegas concert appearance, Aaron took to social media once again to clear up rumors regarding his “skinny” frame, which he said was the cause of being unable to eat properly due to a hiatal hernia.

“It’s a terrible stress condition that affects me having an appetite and I’m sorry this is the way I am,” Aaron said on Instagram in a now-deleted post.

“Basically,” he surmised, “I have an eating disorder.”

Weeks later, in June, Aaron was arrested for a DUI and marijuana possession while en route to a live appearance in Georgia, Variety reports. Carter’s girlfriend, who was in the car with Aaron at the time, was also arrested for possession, paraphernalia, and obstructing law enforcement.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight following his arrest, an emotional Aaron claimed the marijuana was legally purchased out-of-state to assist a clinically diagnosed anxiety disorder, and to help him feel hungry enough to want to eat when his hernia is forcing him to feel differently.

“It hurts real bad because people don’t know me, and I have no control over it,” he specified of his medical conditions, going on to say, “this is [just] the way I am.”

Aaron Carter’s note on his sexuality can be read below.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty Images]