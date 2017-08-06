‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Finds Nicole’s Photos In Eric’s Room, And Proof He’s Connected To Murder?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal what Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) finds in Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) room. It is pretty surprising and he doesn’t just find one shocking item, but two. How will this affect Brady and Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) relationship, and what will Brady do with the evidence he discovers?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

According to SoapHub, Eric Martsolf revealed exactly what Brady finds in Eric’s room when he breaks in. Many fans speculated that he would discover Eric’s letters to Nicole. However, that isn’t what he finds at all. Instead, he learns that Nicole was having some sort of photo shoot at Eric’s place. He instantly thought they were taking sexy pictures. It turns out that the images were innocent. Nicole just asked Eric to use his camera to shoot images of Nicole so she could send them to baby Holly.

“Brady thinks it’s something kinky, that the two of them were together, Eric broke out his camera and said, ‘Hey baby, let’s take some pictures.’ He thinks it was a sexy photo shoot, that Eric took pictures of Nicole in her underwear. Brady doesn’t want to believe it, but he wants proof. He wants to know if it’s true or not.”

After he finds out his jealousy went into overdrive and Nicole was not posing for Eric in lingerie, he stumbles across something else. He finds a piece of evidence that could connect Eric to Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) murder.

“For lack of a better phrase, Brady gets the goods on Eric. [He discovers] something that could attach Eric to Deimos’ murder pretty significantly.”

Under normal circumstances, Brady would talk to Eric about the evidence. If it was necessary, he would even protect his brother. However, Brady’s jealousy is extreme. Wanting to get Eric out of the way, he might consider turning the evidence into the police. If Eric is arrested under suspicion of murder, then Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will be released and Nicole will be his once again.

Of course, fans know that Eric and Nicole are not sleeping together. There are people who think “Ericole” might become a hot item again. However, for now, they are just friends. Unfortunately, Nicole keeping secrets from Brady isn’t helping his jealousy.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady’s addictive demons will resurface, he could do something drastic while under the influence. Would he really turn in his brother?

This would not be the first time a woman has come between Brady and Eric. The former priest just happened to sleep with Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson). The sex tape was played at Brady and Kristen’s wedding, thanks to Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). As viewers recall, Victor got a mouthful from Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) about it, too.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? What will Brady Black do with the evidence?

