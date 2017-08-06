Michelle Carter’s Odd Request At Conrad Roy’s Funeral Shocks Everyone

Michelle Carter was recently sentenced in the texting death of Conrad Roy, but now his family is sharing that she had an odd request at the funeral. People shared the details about what Michelle wanted and how the family feels about it. Conrad died back in July of 2014 of carbon monoxide poisoning after he locked himself in his truck.

The family didn’t know a lot about Michelle and Conrad’s relationship at the time of his funeral and she was there. In an interview with ABC’s 20/20 on Friday, Roy’s aunt Kim Bozzi shared details that nobody knew about the funeral. It turns out that Conrad’s mom thought that Michelle was “just an acquaintance of Conrad’s, nothing more.”

They actually only met in person twice, but their texting relationship had lasted a long time. She had never met his family in the two years they were talking, but Michelle Carter still showed up to the funeral. At the event, she asked the family for part of Conrad’s ashes and also wanted some of his belongings. She was hoping that she could go through his bedroom and see what items she wanted.

His aunt explained that this was when things got a bit odd. Obviously, at this point, Conrad Roy’s family didn’t know very much about Michelle Carter. She was asking for things from the family that shocked everyone.

His aunt shared that she feels like Michelle was the reason that he passed away. She said, “I don’t think that she helped him kill himself. I think she forced him to kill himself. I think she was responsible for his death. I think if it wasn’t for her, he’d still be here. There was no way to wrap your mind around it. He was a kid, he was just a kid.” His aunt has made it obvious who she blames.

Michelle Carter was charged and convicted in the death of Conrad Roy. She could have been sentenced up to 20 years in prison but was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for her crime. All but 15 months of that sentence were suspended. She won’t be spending very long in jail, but Michelle is at least paying for her part in Conrad’s death. The family hoped that she would get the maximum sentence.

