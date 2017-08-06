WR Alshon Jeffery Continues To Miss Practice — Could Miss Eagles’ First Preseason Game

New Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has had a great few days of Eagles training camp. Alshon Jeffery, the Eagles’ Pro Bowl-caliber receiver, has missed nearly a week of practice, according to the Philly Voice. Jeffery is now in danger of missing the Philadelphia Eagles’ first preseason game.

The Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. With Alshon Jeffery not being available to practice, doubt is being cast over his Eagles debut.

It is only the first preseason game, but Jeffery needs all of the reps that he can get in order to become acclimated with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. Most importantly, Jeffery needs to continue to grow comfortable in Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s offense.

Wide receiver was a sore spot for the Philadelphia Eagles last season. No one was able to completely establish themselves as a legitimate number one target. The Eagles were hoping to solve that problem when they signed Alshon Jeffery away from the Chicago Bears last March, as originally reported by Pro Football Talk.

Jeffery is only with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal. If Jeffery can prove worthy of the investment, he will receive a long-term contract offer from the Eagles or another NFL team.

Alshon Jeffery also has to remain healthy. Injuries have hampered Jeffery throughout his career.

During his first week in Eagles training camp, Alshon Jeffery injured his shoulder, according to ESPN. Jeffery has dealt with a bevy of soft tissue injuries. Hamstring sprains and calf tightness are among the ailments Jeffery has dealt with during his NFL tenure.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Alshon Jeffery believe that the injury bug is a thing of the past, as relayed by the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Eagles may decide to sit Jeffery as a precaution, disregarding the notion that he needs to develop chemistry with Wentz.

Carson Wentz said having a receiver like Alshon Jeffery makes a QB more confident. Calls Jeffery "a quiet competitor" pic.twitter.com/ejQo9Ee7Aj — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) July 27, 2017

Despite not having Jeffery available for practice, Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz has had great praise for new target.

“It’s really nice having a guy like Alshon. Not only his catch radius, but he has some of the strongest hands I’ve ever seen. The thing with Alshon and I, it’s all about building that chemistry and building that relationship. I’ve already seen it in OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and I’m excited.”

Carson Wentz has had a chance to develop some rapport with Alshon Jeffery, but the Philadelphia Eagles’ QB needs more time to establish a true connection. If Jeffery is injured and cannot go on Thursday, it will delay the development of the Eagles’ passing attack.

The good news is that it is only the first Philadelphia Eagles’ first preseason game Alshon Jeffery is in danger of missing. The Eagles’ first string offense was likely only going to play a series or two. That should instantly quell any panic. The Eagles’ second and third preseason games are the ones where Jeffery’s availability would be needed most prior to the start of the Eagles’ season.

[Featured Image by Stacy Revere/Getty Images]