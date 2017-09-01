Nichole Rolfe: Nursing Student Questioning Vaccines Wins Lawsuit But Will Appeal For More Compensation

Nichole Rolfe, a former Baker College nursing student, was terminated from the private institution’s nursing program in 2013 after she questioned two different instructors on their lessons. Rolfe had questioned the lessons concerning vaccinations. Philip Ellison, Rolfe’s attorney, told The Argus-Press that Baker College “screwed up” when the administration terminated Rolfe from the nursing program. Ellison says that the compensation granted to Rolfe in the August 18 judgment is not nearly enough. He is already planning an appeal and hopes to significantly increase the amount Nichole will receive in damages.

“This judgment is the first step,” Rolfe’s attorney said. “They wrongfully dismissed this student and they screwed up.”

Both parties had reached a settlement, which was, according to The Press-Argus, reduced to a judgment. The judgment stipulated that Rolfe won the lawsuit. Rolfe was awarded $15,000 from Baker College, and Rolfe will not have to pay back the student debt that she owes Baker. Aaron Maike, the college’s president, stated that three independent lawyers deemed Nichole Rolfe’s damages to be approximately $15,000.

Court records show that witnesses were still receiving subpoenas in relation to the case late last month. Rolfe believes she is owed $2.7 million, citing wages she would have earned as a nurse if Baker College’s administration had not terminated her from the nursing program.

The lawsuit was heard in Genesee County at the 7th Judicial Circuit Court before Judge Farah. Rolfe’s attorney stated that if the Michigan Court of Appeals will overturn the circuit court’s cap on the monetary award, he will ask the appeals court to award Rolfe the amount she would have earned if her nursing career had not been terminated by the private, for-profit college.

“They prevented her from becoming a nurse and she should be compensated for that,” Rolfe’s lawyer said.

This reportedly all began when Alysia Osiff, an instructor at the college, reportedly told the nursing students that they should use any necessary means to convince patients and visitors to get vaccinations. Two days before this lesson, Connie Smith, another instructor, reportedly told the nursing students that nurses should tell all new fathers that they would not be permitted into the birth ward if they had not received their pertussis vaccine.

The pertussis vaccine is believed to have caused whooping cough’s primary toxin to become even more dangerous and is believed to have no ability to actually prevent contagion, but at the time, few were aware of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy controversy. The vaccine protects the person who is immunized from showing symptoms of illness, but it reportedly doesn’t stop that person from carrying and spreading the bacteria itself, according to research announced the same year that Nichole Rolfe was terminated from the college.

According Friends and Community Shiawassee County News and Views, Rolfe’s biggest objection in the pertussis disagreement was that the “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that parents and others who come in contact with newborns be up to date on their vaccinations at least two weeks before coming into contact with an infant,” and according to the CDC, the vaccinations wouldn’t protect infants on the ward because they would have “no time to take effect before the fathers were with the babies.” That report stated that Rolfe also said that an instructor told the nursing students to lie to parents by telling them that if they refused vaccinations, Medicaid would refuse to pay for the entire hospital stay. That is not a true statement because Medicaid still pays for their covered services, even if the parents waive all vaccinations.

According to The Argus-Press, a contract that had been drawn up by Baker stated that Rolfe was dismissed from the college because of “persistent, aggressive, oppositional behavior” and “arguing with the instructor about personal belief” regarding immunizations. The Inquisitr covered the details of the lawsuit as Nichole Rolfe’s case was just getting off the ground.

