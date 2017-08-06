‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25 Cast Prospects: Would Show Want Controversial ‘Bachelor’ Cast-Off?

It’s that time of the year when the fall season of Dancing with the Stars is on fans’ minds and an array of celebrities are being approached by reporters and asked how they’d like to be cast on the hit reality show. After all, half the excitement is gossiping about who’d be fun to watch on the dance floor next season. Some are viable candidates and others are a mere long shot. Nonetheless, it’s still fun to see who’s being asked and what they might bring to the show if they were to be cast on Dancing with the Stars.

Two Bachelor cast-offs have made big headlines in the last few months after a scandal took hold of the spin-off series, Bachelor in Paradise. As the cast filmed Season 4 in Mexico, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson were at the center of a controversy after they engaged in some sexual behavior. An investigation was launched after allegations of misconduct were made because Corinne was too intoxicated to consent to sex. Upon completion of the investigation, it was determined no wrongdoing occurred. The aftermath extended Corinne and DeMario’s fame after their respective stints on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in 2017. Will this make them possible candidates to appear on Dancing with the Stars?

Bustle reports that Corinne Olympios was snapped by some photographers in Los Angeles while at a restaurant when she was asked if she’d like to be a contestant on Dancing with the Stars Season 25.

“I would definitely consider it,” Corinne said.

When asked if she’d agree to be on the show if DeMario was on it, she shares that she has “nothing against him” and wouldn’t mind.

DeMario recently told TMZ that he’d be all in if the opportunity comes along. He said that he’d love to show the viewing audience his dance skills and make them “smile.” According to the report, producers reached out to DeMario’s publicist. Everything is just in the talking stages at this point.

Reality Steve noted in his blog that it’s unlikely that any cast-off from the show would be on Dancing with the Stars cast. The Bachelor spoilers writer explained that each season there’s chatter of this happening, but it never come to fruition. On the other hand, no other contestants have made headlines in the dramatic fashion that Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson have. Will there be an exception by Dancing with the Stars producers when it comes to considering Bachelor cast-offs?

