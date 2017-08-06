‘Little People, Big World’: Molly Roloff Gets Married, Check Out The Pretty Details Of Her Intimate Wedding

Yesterday was Little People, Big World daughter Molly Roloff’s big day, as she said “I do” to Joel Silvius at the Roloff Farms. Matt and Amy Roloff made sure everything was perfect for their only daughter’s special day, personally supervising all the preparations leading up to the wedding. Their hard work paid off because Molly’s intimate wedding was beyond magical!

“We feel blessed to have been able to celebrate our marriage surrounded by so many people we love,” Molly and Joel told TLC in an official statement.

Molly was a radiant bride in a lace off-shoulder gown. She kept her hair in a low bun, covered by a mid-length veil. She carried a bouquet of pink and white flowers with touches of lavender, which Amy Roloff handpicked herself!

Sisters-in-law Tori and Audrey Roloff were pretty in pink and stood as bridesmaids. Tori and Audrey both posted snippets of the day, from the preps to the reception, on their Instagram Stories. Jacob Roloff’s girlfriend Izzy was also in attendance.

All the Roloff family members had a part in the wedding, including the baby Jackson. Although he still couldn’t walk with the entourage, baby Jackson entertained the guests who swooned over his adorable cuteness!

Molly walked down the aisle with her dad, Matt Roloff, who looked dapper in his black suit. Last week, Matt became a bit emotional while preparing the farm for his only daughter. The Little People, Big World patriarch had wooden benches built in a special spot deep in the farm’s woods which Molly chose as her venue.

Aside from the Roloff Farms’ gorgeous wildflower patch, Matt planted “a sea of sunflowers” to serve as a backdrop for the ceremony. He also refurbished a certain “something old” for Molly–a wooden arbor which served as the bridal entrance arch.

“I purchased this arbor 23 years ago when we found out Amy was pregnant with a baby girl. Soon after Molly was born I declared, ‘one day she’s going to walk through that thing on her wedding day.'”

Molly and Joel swayed to Ray LaMontagne’s “You are the Best Thing” during their first dance as husband and wife. The guests all enjoyed dinner and drinks inside a beautiful white tent surrounded by a string of lights.

Amy Roloff was a fun mother-of-the-bride and was even seen dancing the night away! She also participated in the bridal bouquet toss, trying to box out all other single ladies to catch Molly’s bouquet.

One of the highlights of the wedding was definitely the father and daughter dance. Matt, who now only walks with the help of crutches, was seated on a high stool while swaying with his baby girl. Audrey Roloff captured the emotional moment on her Instagram Stories. This special scene surely made the guests reach for a tissue!

Molly Roloff hasn’t appeared on Little People, Big World since she left home to pursue her college education, and later, a career in Washington. Even so, fans are hoping to witness her wedding on the family’s long-running reality show once it returns in September.

