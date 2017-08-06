‘BB19’ Houseguests Realize That Cody Will Be In The Jury House, The Opportunity To Send Him Home Again Gone

BB19 fans have watched the houseguests send someone home each week, until last week. Now the reality of a lost eviction, and how that impacts the end of the game, is becoming real. They will have bonding time with Cody Nickson whether they want it or not.

Sometimes there is so much happening at the same time in BB19 that it takes a moment of stepping back and relooking at the situation to really see it. Josh had one of those moments today. After talking to Mark, Josh came upon Elena in the house. According to Joker’s Updates, as he was talking with her, he shared his thoughts on where things stand. The reality is that Cody has made Jury. He won’t be leaving. Cody is there until the bitter end. And they will have to continue to live with him.

Cody is not popular with the other Big Brother 19 houseguests. He alienated them week one and has never been able to redeem himself. Cody was HOH and handled the week exactly how he wanted, regardless of what his allies thought. He made a choice to do things without talking to anyone, surprising them all as it happened. While those actions may be more forgivable later in the season, the first week is a critical time. The houseguests have just met for the first time, and are establishing bonds that will make or break their game.

Paul Abrahamian and Cody Nickson clash at every turn. They are both very strong personalities and total opposites. Cody is a highly decorated ex-Marine with a daughter he loves. Paul, the BB19 vet from last year, owns a clothing line, is a musician, and lives at home with his parents. The two could not be more different, but they are both accustomed to being the alpha male in the group.

As was previously reported by Inquisitr, Cody won safety this week when he won the Temptation Competition. The eviction this week will take the BB19 houseguests count to 11. With a nine-person jury, this is the final chance to send someone home that the finalist will not want to face on finale night. The jury members will be casting votes for the winner, and Paul knows from last season it only takes one vote to cost you the prize.

Are you glad to see that Cody will be continuing in the game? Do you think he has a chance to turn things around and win BB19? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.