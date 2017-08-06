The Taco Cleanse Is New Diet That Promotes Eating Tacos All Day, Everday

There are always new fad diets coming out and the latest one is the taco cleanse. You read that right. You can eat tacos all day, every day for thirty days and this is supposed to be good for you. People shared the details about this new taco cleanse that everyone is talking about now.

Creators Wes Allison, Stephanie Bogdanich, Molly R. Frisinger and Jessica Morris are self-proclaimed “taco scientists” and authors of the new book The Taco Cleanse, which explains the way that it all works. They wrote this book after they spent thirty days eating tacos for every single meal. In the book, they have five different recipes for tortillas and one of them is a waffle version. It also has over thirty-five recipes for things to fill the tacos with and also things to put on them.

The thing is that you can’t just eat any taco you want. You will need to follow the recipes in the taco cleanse book. They don’t promote weight loss with it, but they do say that there is a lot of other stuff that the taco cleanse can help you out with. The book is full of information on the taco cleanse.

They actually explain a few of the details of what the taco cleanse can do for you in the book. Here is what it says.

“A taco consumed within three hours of waking, colloquially called a ‘breakfast taco,’ has been anecdotally proven to erase the ill effects of the previous night’s toxic indulgence. A midday taco frequently results in more positive physical effects. The spicy taco consumed prior to sleep stimulates the nocturnal.”

People are always looking for a new way to get healthy and if they can do it by eating tacos, then you know a lot of people are going to be into this idea. The fact that they are vegan recipes will be enough to get people to go for it and try it. For now, everyone is going to have to try the taco cleanse for themselves or get someone else to try it and let them know if it works for them. The idea of eating tacos all day, sleeping better and more sounds pretty appealing.

