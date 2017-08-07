‘Grand Theft Auto 6’: Rockstar Games Expect Higher Budget For ‘GTA 6’ Than ‘GTA 5,’ Cost Might Be Too Much

Rumors regarding the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date have been making its rounds on the Internet. One of those speculations is the allegedly new added feature of GTA 6 that could be causing the delay in development. This new feature is said to be giving Rockstar Games a hard time when it comes to their budget for the highly anticipated game.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 but it seems like Rockstar Games have been testing their patience and loyalty to the game. Although GTA 6 has already been confirmed, the American video game publisher noted that they are giving their full attention to Grand Theft Auto V and they want the fans to do the same as well.

Despite their explanation for the lack of GTA 6 update, reports revealed that the multi-million budget for the much-awaited game might be too much for the video game developer to handle and may be the main reason for its delay. Grand Theft Auto 5 cost Rockstar Games a whopping $265 million to develop it. With rumors swirling that Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature VR or AR support, the cost for GTA 6 will definitely be much higher.

It has been previously reported that Rockstar Games seemingly pushed GTA 6 off their priority list as they were giving their undivided attention to another popular title, Red Dead Redemption 2. The second installment of the open world Western action-adventure video game is set to launch next year. Although the exact Red Dead Redemption 2 release date has yet to be announced, its initial debut is confirmed to be in 2018.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now coming Spring 2018 rockstargames.com/newswire A post shared by Rockstar Games (@rockstargames) on May 22, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Now that Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally on its way, Rockstar Games may already be ready to make time for Grand Theft Auto 6. In fact, a report has previously claimed that the video game developer was already working on GTA 6, which could mean that a 2018 release date is not far from happening. Unfortunately, the report was over a year ago and Grand Theft Auto 6 is obviously still nowhere near to its final touch ups.

Aside from the 2018 release date speculation, multiple reports also suggested that GTA 6 will launch in 2020. Although nothing much is said about the highly anticipated game, its existence is good enough to keep the hype going.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]