‘Grand Theft Auto 6’: Rockstar Games Expects Higher Budget For ‘GTA 6,’ Cost Might Be Too Much

Rumors regarding the Grand Theft Auto VI release date have been making its rounds on the internet. One of those speculations is the allegedly new added feature of GTA VI that could be causing the delay in development. This new feature is said to be giving Rockstar Games a hard time when it comes to their budget for the highly-anticipated game.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI but it seems like Rockstar Games have been testing their patience and loyalty to the game. Although GTA VI has already been confirmed, the American video game publisher noted that they are giving their full attention to Grand Theft Auto V and they want the fans to do the same as well.

Despite their explanation for the lack of GTA VI update, reports revealed that the multi-million budget for the much-awaited game might be too much for the video game developer to handle and may be the main reason for its delay. Grand Theft Auto V cost Rockstar Games a whopping $265 million to develop it. With rumors swirling that Grand Theft Auto VI will feature VR or AR support, the cost for GTA VI will definitely be much higher.

It has been previously reported that Rockstar Games seemingly pushed GTA VI off their priority list as they were giving their undivided attention to another popular title, Red Dead Redemption 2. The second installment of the open world Western action-adventure video game is set to launch next year. Although the exact Red Dead Redemption 2 release date has yet to be announced, its initial debut is confirmed to be in 2018.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now coming Spring 2018 rockstargames.com/newswire A post shared by Rockstar Games (@rockstargames) on May 22, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Now that Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally on its way, Rockstar Games may already be ready to make time for Grand Theft Auto VI. In fact, a report has previously claimed that the video game developer was already working on GTA VI, which could mean that a 2018 release date is not far from happening. Unfortunately, the report was over a year ago and Grand Theft Auto VI is obviously still nowhere near being officially announced.

Aside from the 2018 release date speculation, multiple reports also suggested that GTA VI will launch in 2020. Although nothing much is said about the highly anticipated game, its existence is good enough to keep the hype going.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]