Khloe Kardashian Says She Prays Twice A Day Thanking God For Her ‘Many Blessings’

Khloe Kardashian wants her fans to know she’s grateful for her “blessed” life. The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share a look at her courtyard garden as she stated she prays twice a day.

In the post, Kardashian thanks God for her many blessings, which include health, family, and love. Khloe goes on to say it was older sister Kourtney Kardashian who taught her the importance of praying twice a day.

“Kourtney taught me to always start my day with a prayer of gratitude and end my day with a prayer of love!”

Khloe ends the post by thanking God for unconditional and eternal love as her photo received 720,000 likes from her 68.6 million Instagram followers.

Some of Kardashian’s followers had a lot to say about her acknowledging her blessings and discussing her religious beliefs as they commented on the post.

While one Instagram user replied with “lol he doesn’t exist” to Khloe’s message, others were a bit more accepting. Another commenter stated Kardashian has a lot to be thankful for as she will never want for anything.

“Your house and grounds are so beautiful! You have SO much to be grateful for. You’ll never want or need for anything ever.”

Others said they’re proud of Khloe for recognizing she has much to be grateful for as she thanks God for the blessings in her life.

It seems most of her Instagram comments came from people applauding her choice to pray daily as they say she is well taught to do so.

“Well taught. Keep doing that…”

Khloe’s social media is not the first time the Kardashian family has put their religious views on display, though. Slate reported on Khloe sharing her religious journey through an essay published in Lena Dunham’s newsletter last year.

The article quotes the essay as Kardashian dives into her childhood of growing up in the church as she discusses her life as a Christian.

However, Slate reports Khloe does not seem to have structure to her belief system as she dabbles in religion her own way.

“The anecdote, in which Khloé brushes off traditional strictures to find peace through a do-your-own-thing approach, establishes the theme of her journey.”

While Kardashian is said to read daily devotionals and Bible passages, she is also known for reading up about Islam and Buddhism, according to Slate. But Kourtney and Khloe aren’t the only Kardashian sisters to observe religion.

Kim Kardashian reportedly gives 10 percent of her earnings to the church and to charities, according to Piers Morgan on his blog on CNN back in 2011. In fact, Kim is said to tithe to the church her mother helped create.

“Kim said she has given millions of her money to the Dream Foundation, as well as tithing to a church her mother created in Calabasas, CA.”

Kris Jenner is said to have played a hand in picking the pastor for the church as the family is sometimes seen attending Sunday services together, according to Slate.

While the Kardashian family has been photographed attending church together, it may come as a surprise to some of their fans to learn just how religious the sisters are when not in front of the camera.

