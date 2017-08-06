‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Will There Be A Romance Between Murphy And Raven?

The 100 Season 5 does not premiere until 2018. That is a long time to wait, but luckily, some spoilers have been released. In an interview with Richard Harmon, the actor teased what to expect from Murphy when the show returns. Is it possible that there might be a romance between Murphy and Raven (Lindsey Morgan) when they return from space?

Possible spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on The CW series.

Even though the actor could not reveal specific spoilers, he did hint to Tell-Tale TV about the chemistry between Murphy and Raven on The 100. In Season 5, the space group will still be in the sky somewhere. After five years, the Earth was safe to return to. However, for some reason, they are still in space six years and counting.

Some fans have wondered if romance will blossom between the characters on the rocket. After all, six years is a long time to be in close quarters with a few other survivors. Especially with someone that there are already existing sparks with. Harmon said that there was a lot of “fire” between them. After six years, he doesn’t think that chemistry has gone away.

He also talked about what has happened in the six years between Praimfaya and the Season 5 premiere. At the time, he was not sure if viewers would learn about those years through flashbacks, or if it would be revealed through discussions in the story. However, he did say that it would somehow be explained. Richard expressed his excitement about figuring out how the relationships have changed in the years they have been up in space.

One relationship that he is looking forward to is Murphy and Raven in The 100. Last year, they had some great scenes together. As one reporter mentioned, the relationship is also interesting because nobody would have predicted chemistry between them.

A final cheers, Tokyo. You are truly the fairest of them all. ???????? A post shared by Richard Harmon (@richardsharmon) on May 23, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

As for how Murphy will change in Season 5, Richard Harmon wasn’t sure how to answer that question. He did explain that for so long, Murphy was like a pressure cooker. Each day, he was just trying to survive. However, stuck in a rocket in outer space, it will probably give him a chance to decompress. However, he will probably be bored in space and it just might drive him “a little nuts.”

I'm coming in gently San Diego. #SDCC17 #The100 A post shared by Richard Harmon (@richardsharmon) on Jul 20, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

What do you think of what Richard Harmon teased about The 100 Season 5? Would you like to see a romance between Murphy and Raven?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com]