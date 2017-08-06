‘DOOL’ Spoilers: John Punches Roman, But Does Marlena’s Ex Have His Own Secret Plan To Expose Hattie?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks reveal that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will punch Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). However, could Roman have his own suspicions about Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) being replaced? If so, could Roman just be playing the role of lover boy until he can expose Hattie’s game?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows reveal that on August 18, John Black will punch Roman Brady. The reason is because he finds out what Roman and the fake Marlena have been doing. However, Roman is a smart man who often observes more than he says. Fans in the Daytime Royalty Online forums are predicting that he is playing his own game with Hattie Adams.

On DOOL, Hattie has dealt with her crush on Roman for a long time. When Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) proposed they work together, Hattie was just interested in getting Roman. She also can’t believe that Marlena “threw him away.” Now, that isn’t exactly how the real story goes, but what is important is that Hattie is stopped. However, it has to be done in a way that will keep Marlena safe.

Remember, it’s not just Malena that is affected. Hattie and Anjelica are working with Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans), who is impersonating Adrienne. There are a lot of people involved, including couples, family members, children, and grandkids. Not to mention that if the fake Marlena is practicing psychiatry in order to keep up appearances, patients could also be affected.

It seems that on Days Of Our Lives, Roman probably suspects pretty quickly that something is off with Marlena. She was madly in love with John one day. The next, she breaks things off and starts going after her ex-husband? Even though Roman has never really gotten over her, he used to be a police officer. He is accustomed to people playing games and trying to cover up the truth. He is smart, observant, and perceptive. Plus, he is good friends with Marlena despite their divorce.

One fan in the DOOL forums thinks that Roman is going to know that Marlena is being impersonated. Remember, when Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) was in prison, he had a few different conversations with Hattie. She had a habit of calling him “Mr. Roman.” Even though she will try to keep up the ruse, Hattie is going to slip up at some point. The question is, will Roman detect that this is really Hattie and come up with a plan to beat the former felon at her own game?

What do you think is going to happen with Roman and Hattie on Days Of Our Lives?

