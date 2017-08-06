Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Heartbroken After Being Dumped By Elon Musk? Too ‘Selfish’ And ‘Manipulative’

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp made constant headlines due to their tumultuous relationship and even more so when they both endured a nasty divorce. It wasn’t long after Heard filed for divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor that she allegedly began spending time with billionaire Elon Musk.

Initially the two were said to simply be friends, yet once the divorce was finalized between Heard and Depp, Musk was more present in the public eye by the actress’ side. Amber’s own father even allegedly spoke out and shared how smitten his daughter was with the Tesla founder.

Although the pair seemed happy and were managing to keep their romance out of the spotlight, it has recently been reported that Musk and Heard are through.

Sources report that it was Elon who chose to end the relationship after one year, and apparently Amber is devastated by the split. The Daily Mail notes details given by the insider who claims that Musk dumped Heard last week.

“He ended it a week ago. He’d heard certain things about her behaviour that didn’t sit well with him. Amber can be very manipulative and selfish. Elon’s back in LA while she’s licking her wounds in Australia.”

When reps of the tech mogul were contacted regarding the split, there was no denial of the news, yet the reps refused to comment, stating, “We don’t have any comments on this story.”

As to why Musk decided to put a stop to the relationship, the insider states that it came down to certain behaviors that he did not approve of, including how “manipulative” and “selfish” Heard is. Elon is said to have returned to Los Angeles, while Amber is currently in Australia.

The relationship was one that began quite quickly and while the 31-year-old was still coming through a very tough split. The beauty made allegations of abuse against Johnny Depp, which the actor fervently denied. The two had a stormy 15-month marriage and had a very public divorce that ended with the judge who was overseeing the case demanding that the divorce be finalized in January after the former couple continued to take low blows legally and Johnny Depp refused to pay up, as E! Online recalled earlier this year.

Johnny Depp’s financial crisis became center stage and enlightened all to the reason he was reluctant to hand over $7 million willingly.

