‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Veto Results For Week 6, Josh Martinez Takes A Stance Against ‘BB19’ Bullying

Big Brother 19 spoilers from August 5 include the Week 6 Veto results, but also an interesting bullying stance by Josh Martinez. Josh wants the BB19 cast to leave Jessica Graf alone while also getting angry at the thought that other people might be bullying her. This was something that was just stated on the CBS live feeds, possibly forcing subscribers to do a double-take and wonder if they heard Josh correctly. The whole situation might seem odd to television viewers who saw Josh banging pots and pans for a week as well.

Maybe someone told Josh that Big Brother 19 host Julie Chen has stated that she is supporting “Team Jessica” this season after the antics that took place in the house last week. It was in a report by Entertainment Weekly where Julie Chen called the behavior of Josh Martinez “juvenile” and stated that Jessica was forced to use her Halting Hex temptation not just out of strategy, but in order to preserve her own sanity. She would later go on to state that Josh is nothing more than Paul Abrahamian’s puppet in the BB19 house.

That comment about “being Paul’s puppet” might have shifted slightly on Saturday (August 5), as these latest Big Brother 19 spoilers explain. While Paul was telling Josh that now is the time to start banging the pots and pans (again) in order to throw people off their game, Josh was trying to explain how he was going to lose it if people kept bullying Jessica. Is Josh taking a stand and preparing to play his own game in the house? That certainly seems to be the case with the target that he named as the person he wants to be evicted this week.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Josh Martinez wants Elena Davies to get evicted on Thursday night (August 10). This was a decision that he came to on his own, despite several other people trying to talk him out of it. Paul Abrahamian feels that this is the prime opportunity to make sure that Jessica Graf gets evicted, but as the Head of Household, it seems that Josh is trying to put his foot down. Maybe he just wants to make a big game move that can take him one step closer to winning the $500,000 prize this summer.

Cody Nickson was very worried about the Veto Competition on Saturday and could be seen crying on the live feeds. Jessica Graf is the third nominee this week after coming in last place during the Temptation Competition. It means she is at risk of going home and neither Jessica or Cody know that Josh is trying to evict Elena this week. They both fear that if Jessica remained on the block, that she would be walking out the door next. Getting evicted next also means missing out on joining the BB19 jury this summer.

At the Veto Competition, the six participants were Josh Martinez, Mark Jansen, Elena Davies, Jessica Graf, Christmas Abbott, and Alex Ow. Christmas became the sixth participant by using her Ring of Replacement temptation, giving her a shot to win the Power of Veto and possibly help keep nominations the same. The previous Big Brother 19 spoilers had her talking with Josh about his plans, though, so could Christmas have it in mind to save Jessica and help get Elena evicted this week? Possibly. But she did tell Paul Abrahamian it was to help him.

When the live feeds came back on, it was revealed that Mark Jansen had won the Power of Veto. Mark is becoming quite good at winning these competitions and might be a real threat to go far this season. What this means, though, is that Mark is very likely to use the Veto to save himself. That will lead to some very exciting Big Brother 19 spoilers for the live feed viewers because it is tough to predict who Josh Martinez will use as the replacement nominee.

The Veto Ceremony will take place on Monday (August 7) and once Mark Jansen saves himself, it will leave Elena Davies, Jessica Graf, and a third (new) nominee at risk of leaving the BB19 house. Who will Josh decide to nominate? Does this guarantee that Elena is going home? Could Mark decide to save Elena and put himself at risk? Stay tuned fans, because the weekend is going to be packed with fresh Big Brother 19 spoilers as the clock counts down to the Veto Ceremony.

