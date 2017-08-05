‘RHOC’ Lynne Curtin’s Daughter, Former Adult Film Star Alexa Curtin, Wins Millions In Traffic Stop Rape Case

The Real Housewives of Orange County former star Lynne Curtin’s daughter Alexa is getting millions in her traffic stop rape case victory. The former adult film star was sexually assaulted by a deputy police man and “feared for her safety.”

Lynne Curtin’s daughter was raped at a traffic stop by the sheriff’s deputy who pulled her over. The daughter of the former Real Housewives of Orange County star fought in court and she just won.

A jury ordered Orange County to pay Alexa Curtin $2.25 million after she was raped by a former sheriff’s deputy while he was on duty in Dana Point, California, back in 2014. The closing arguments were heard on Friday in the federal lawsuit.

Alexa Curtin made several appearances on Bravo throughout her mother Lynne’s time on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The former adult film star’s lawyer, Jeremy D. Jass, told Patch that Alexa “hadn’t reported it for fear of retaliation” and that she has been “living in fear of law enforcement” since the incident occurred. The former deputy “Epson” reportedly searched her vehicle and found a pair of her underwear. He then began to question her “inappropriately.”

The deputy left Alexa Curtin in her car to go “tend to another more pressing matter” but told her to wait. He returned shortly after in his “personal vehicle and out of uniform.”

The officer then got into her car and made “illicit advances toward Curtin,” instructing her to take off her clothes, which she did because she “feared for her own safety.”

The deputy reportedly groped her body before taking his own pants off and ordering her to “straddle him.”

“The deputy had non-consensual sexual intercourse with plaintiff.”

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star’s daughter was “violated, traumatized, emotionally drained, in shock, and fearing for her own safety.”

It was also claimed that Alexa Curtin feared that the deputy would “find her and harm her again.” The lawsuit stated that Curtin had her civil rights violated through an “unreasonable seizure” as well as a “denial of due process” while she was “the victim of abuse of authority.”

The lawsuit reportedly blamed Orange County for “poor training and oversight.” The sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Mark Stitcher said that deputies “obviously take allegations of this nature very seriously” and that they were going to open an investigation. The lieutenant also said that they did not have any deputies by the name of “Epson.” The lawsuit kept the deputy’s identity anonymous.

“We are currently working through her attorney to arrange an interview (with Curtin). “Our top priority is the safety of the community.”

