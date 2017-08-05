Amy Roloff: ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Shares Brief Glimpse Of Molly’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

Amy Roloff shared a photo on Instagram of daughter Molly’s pre-wedding activities, and it may be the only photo or video you see of the event for several months, In Touch Weekly is reporting.

The Little People, Big World family has grown since the show’s early days a decade ago. Back when the show started, brothers Jeremy and Zach were teenagers; daughter Molly was an adolescent; and youngest son Jacob was a precocious preteen. Now, Zach is married to Tori, and the pair have a son; Jeremy is married to Audrey, and the pair are expecting a daughter any minute now. Jacob has put the show behind him and is in a relationship with a young lady named Isabel.

And Molly, now 23, is marrying Joel Silivias today.

Even though Molly doesn’t appear much on Little People, Big World (unlike her brother, Jacob, who wants nothing to do with the show, Molly just doesn’t like being on-camera), she’s still a big part of her family’s lives. And her wedding to Joel Silvias will almost certainly be featured on the show at some point in the future, which means that there will likely be precious little in the way of photos and videos from the event, thanks to an ironclad contract from TLC.

Nevertheless, on Saturday morning, Amy treated fans to what may possibly be the only photo of the wedding that will be published on social media for the time being.

In the photo, which you can see below, Molly, who is all smiles, of course, is having breakfast with a bunch of people LPBW fans aren’t likely to recognize; probably Joel’s family.

If you’ve ever been through a big wedding, especially as a member of the wedding party, you know that the entire process takes the better part of a day: photos, food, the wedding proper, more photos, the reception, more food, more photos, and so on. So it would make sense that everyone would get the day started with a good breakfast.

Once Molly and Joel’s wedding airs on TLC sometime in the next year or so, don’t expect to see much of Molly and Joel on the show, or on social media. Unlike her parents and her three brothers (and their partners), who put their lives up for view on TV and/or social media, the intensely-private Molly and Joel keep to themselves.

The two lead quiet, some would say “boring” lives in Spokane, where they both work boring jobs in Accounting. Even their wedding registry was boring, as the Inquisitr reported a few months ago.

Here’s wishing Molly and Joel Silvias a long and happy marriage.

