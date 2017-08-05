‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth To Third Baby

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is officially a mother of three. The MTV star reportedly gave birth to her third child in the early hours of Saturday morning. While Kailyn did not find out the sex of the baby until birth, Radar Online confirms that Lowry has welcomed her third son, and that she and baby boy are doing well.

According to the report, Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her new little baby boy at 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. The baby weighed in at seven pounds and 15 ounces. Kailyn has yet to confirm the birth, or reveal the name of her third son to her fans.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, is the father of her third son. Lopez, who has refused to be seen on the MTV reality TV series, allegedly won’t have much involvement in raising the child, as Kailyn has admitted she’s prepared to be a full time single mother to her boys.

Lowry’s new little bundle of joy joins the family, and has two older brothers to show him the ropes. Kailyn has a 7-year-old son, Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and a 3-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Kailyn Lowry only recently revealed the identity of her baby daddy in the final months of her pregnancy, and kept his name quite before then.

The report reveals that Chris Lopez was supportive at first, and that Kailyn Lowry had high hopes that their relationship would work out. However, when the two split for good, Lopez allegedly became less and less involved in her pregnancy.

Currently, Teen Mom 2 is airing its new season on MTV, and Kailyn Lowry has opened up about her pregnancy and Chris Lopez. Although Chris has yet to be seen on the reality TV series, Lowry has been opening up about him and their baby on the show. It’s unclear if Chris was at the hospital or in the delivery room when the baby boy was born, but sources have revealed that Kail was open to him being there to see his child come into the world.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]