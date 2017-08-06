‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: ‘GH’ Video Leak Reveals Jason Needs Surgery, Carly And Sonny Support Sam

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Jason (Billy Miller) will suffer an injury and will be taken to the hospital for surgery.

The spoiler information comes through Sean Ringgold, best known for playing Shaun Evans on ABC’s soap opera, One Life to Live.

According to Soap Opera Intel, Ringgold stopped by the set of General Hospital on Friday, August 4, to reconnect with his former One Life to Live (OLTL) co-stars, including Roger Howarth — who played Todd Manning on OLTL, and is playing Franco Baldwin on General Hospital — and Michael Easton, who is playing Hamilton Finn on General Hospital, but played John McBain on OLTL.

Ringgold was in the GH control room with executive producer Frank Valentini while filming was in progress, and he made a video (below) which captured some of the dialogue in the background.

KeMo, LW & Mo filming today. Carly saying something about food, Sam says shes not hungry & Sonny says you have to keep your strength up ???? pic.twitter.com/a8iLAqzrAi — ✨Fe (@ghaccount) August 5, 2017

GH fans have been scrutinizing the audio for hints of what to expect in the coming weeks on the ABC soap.

Spoilers from the video, taken on August 4, indicate that Jason will be injured or will suffer an illness that requires surgery. The nature of the illness or injury is not indicated in the dialogue, so fans may only speculate.

The audio from the clip appears to reveal Sam (Kelly Monaco), Carly (Laura Wright), and Sonny (Maurice Benard) talking about Jason undergoing a surgical operation.

Based on the video and Twitter conversation about it, Sam appears to be asking Carly how long Jason’s surgery will take. Carly answers that it might take a while, and suggests they have something to eat while they wait. But Sam says she is not hungry. Carly insists she must eat even if she does not feel hungry. Sonny supports Carly, saying that Sam needs to eat to stay strong so that she’ll be able to give Jason the attention he needs after the surgery.

sounds like Sam says how long is the surgery going to take? Carly says awhile. Sam needs to stay on top of her game when Jason pulls through — ✨Fe (@ghaccount) August 5, 2017

they're there bc Jason's in surgery from the dialogue said. — ✨Fe (@ghaccount) August 5, 2017

yup and Laura after her flub says on top of your game for when Jason pulls through — ✨Fe (@ghaccount) August 5, 2017

I guess it's Sams turn for bed side declarations lol — ImWithKilly (@IWJ76) August 5, 2017

Laura Wright, who portrays Carly, appears to flub her line. She laughs and tries again.

The leaked audio indicates that Sam is better and might have fully recovered from her current illness which caused her to develop serious psychiatric symptoms, including hallucinations and delusions. She is with Sonny again after shooting him during an episode of psychotic delusions. Sonny doesn’t appear to have any issues with Sam despite the fact that she shot and nearly killed him.

Sam was not in her right mind when she shot Sonny, so it is unlikely that she’ll suffer any legal consequences for her actions. Yet, the fact that Sonny went through a harrowing ordeal and nearly lost his life due to Sam’s psychotic hallucinations and delusions makes it remarkable that the two are interacting in the scene without any evidence of a strain in their relationship.

Some fans suggested on Twitter that the scene could air as early as September. Steve Burton had already joined the cast on August 4 when the scene was taped. However, there is no indication from the tape what role he is playing in the storyline. The Inquisitr reported that Kelly Monaco recently posted to her Twitter account an image showing her being carried on the back of a man who looks like Billy’s Jason Morgan.

Billy holds up a bloodied arm and his finger in a V-shape. Kelly captioned the photo “Deuces,” that is, “Twos” or “Twins.”

Her tweet is widely considered as confirming that a twin-Jason plot is in the works. The audio leak indicates that Billy’s Jason will undergo surgery, but it is uncertain why he needs surgery. However, some fans speculated that if Kelly’s “Deuces” tweet, which shows her piggybacking on a man that looks like Billy’s Jason, was meant to be a coded message, then it could mean that Billy’s Jason suffered an injury while trying to protect Sam.

Did the incident involve Steve Burton’s character?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]