Malia Obama is having the time of her life after the White House — and she can headbang like a boss with the best of them at Lollapalooza.

In the past, Malia demonstrated her twerking skills before she began life as a private citizen. However, ahead of her fall enrollment at Harvard University, Malia is bringing her gap year to an end with a bang.

Malia, 19, the oldest of two Obama daughters, was spied at the 2017 Lollapalooza festival at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois “letting her hair down,” so to speak. Malia and a female companion were dancing the night away to music by The Killers.

The pair ran around in the grass as the Vegas-based rockers entertained the crowd with a myriad of hits on Friday night.

A recording of Malia getting down showed the free spirited teenager gyrating on the grass as if she was playing the drums and riffing on an imaginary guitar. Viewers pointed how Malia headbanged to the music like a pro and thrashed about on the ground as if she was the only person in the audience, according to Daily Mail.

Malia isn’t new to Lollapalooza. Last year, footage of the Obama daughter cropped up on the internet that showed her twerking during the musical festival. For many, this side of Malia took them by surprise. Here she is with a friend from last year’s event.

Malia took some heat for being a no-show at Hillary Clinton’s speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Additional footage showed a side of Malia Obama that haunted her for a time.

Radar Online posted footage of the then-18-year-old appearing to drag on a “suspicious” cigarette during Lollapalooza. Unconfirmed reports claimed Malia was smoking a marijuana joint. Right-wing critics were quick to trounce on Michelle and Barack’s parenting skills.

Malia is wrapping up her New York internship with The Weinstein Company under the tutelage of Harvey Weinstein, a friend of the family who runs the high-profile multimedia company. Multiple reports confirmed that she assimilated well during her stay.

Malia Obama has star power — no question about it. Just ask Halle Berry, who recently admitted to fangirling over the former first daughter.

Berry, 50, was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” recently when she dropped a pair of bombshells. Halle addressed the rumors floating around on social media about her possibly being pregnant.

Recently, the Kidnap star appeared on the red carpet at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles where she grabbed her stomach during a pose. Many took the universal gesture as a sign of pregnancy. However, Berry quipped that she had a burger and fries earlier.

Next, Berry confessed to fangirling over Malia Obama in 2014. Back then, Malia worked on the production set of Berry’s Extant television series. Despite being Michelle and Barack Obama’s daughter, Malia rolled up her sleeves and “did the dirty work” like any other intern. Berry admired the teen for handling her role with grace.

Enjoy the video below of Malia Obama headbanging at Lollapalooza

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery- Pool/Getty Images]