Jay Cutler’s Intrigue With The Dolphins Confirmed, But He’s Reportedly Unlikely To Sign A Deal

Miami Dolphins’ head coach Adam Gase has reached out to former Chicago Bears’ quarterback Jay Cutler regarding a possible roster spot on the team. According to NFL.com’s Kevin Patra, Gase has confirmed that Cutler is interested in joining the Dolphins. There has even been rumors that Cutler was close to agreeing to terms of a one-year contract (courtesy of Yahoo Sports) with the Dolphins.

However, there are some reports that could end the Jay Cutler to the Miami Dolphins conversation.

The Miami Dolphins’ head coach could be in the market for a quarterback to either be his backup or his starter. That comes after incumbent Dolphins’ starter Ryan Tannehill injured his left leg (courtesy of the Miami Herald) during a non-contact play during a practice. Despite the early results of Ryan Tannehill’s MRI showing no structural damage, it is being reported by the Miami Herald that the MRI results were inconclusive.

Tannehill now has a future that is cloudy because surgery may be required on his left leg. If so, the Miami Dolphins’ passer will miss the entire season to have a procedure done and undergo a rehabilitation process.

The most natural choice to replace Ryan Tannehill on the Dolphins is former Bears’ quarterback Jay Cutler. Cutler has a history with Dolphins’ coach Adam Gase after the two the 2015 season together with the Bears. That season was one of Jay Cutler’s best years.

If Ryan Tannehill does need surgery, Jay Cutler is the obvious choice to replace him due to his familiarity with Adam Gase. Gase confirmed that Cutler has interest in joining Miami Dolphins, but his signing is not guaranteed. Some argue that Jay Cutler is not the best quarterback who is possibly available on the markert.

That distinction goes to former San Francisco 49ers’ starter Colin Kaepernick, who has yet to land legitimate interest from an NFL team. Once Ryan Tannehill was injured there were calls for the Miami Dolphins to consider offering Colin Kaepernick a contract. That is not likely to happen.

The internet might break when Dolphins sign Jay Cutler over Kaep even tho it's the obvious, smartest choice. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) August 5, 2017

Colin Kaepernick had a strong 2016 season finishing with 16 touchdowns versus only four interceptions and over 2,200 passing yards. The downside is that Kaepernick’s play did not translate into wins for the 49ers.

Most people forget his play in favor of his controversial decision to not stand (courtesy of the Washington Post) for “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Kaepernick did it as a protest against police brutality. Instead of getting people to rally behind his purpose, fans were put off by his protest. They also ignored his inspirational play.

While Jay Cutler struggled and was eventually benched by the Bears prior to suffering a season-ending injury, Colin Kaepernick was quietly putting up some of his best stats.

Stats for Colin Kaepernick, Jay Cutler, Matt Moore and Ryan Tannehill in last four starts. #nfl #finsup #ff pic.twitter.com/aA2rlfr2pR — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) August 4, 2017

The biggest difference between Jay Cutler and Colin Kaepernick, aside from what some see as a controversial actions are that the latter is an active player.

According to ESPN, the Miami Dolphins have contemplated reaching out to Colin Kaepernick. The Dolphins have been reluctant to do so due to the past support that the former 49ers’ quarterback has shown for deceased Cuban president Fidel Castro. Kaepernick created a stir when he wore a tee shirt (courtesy of ESPN) with the likeness of both Castro and Malcolm X.

Cuban citizens make up a large portion of the population in Miami, as well as the Dolphins’ fan base. If the Dolphins were to extend an invitation to Colin Kaepernick they will have to find a way to make peace with their fans.

"Ryan Tannehill leaves practice after left knee appears to…" *speakers blast* "BAH GAWD! That's Colin Kaepernick's music!" pic.twitter.com/TOtHxaiyEC — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) August 3, 2017

All roads point again to the Miami Dolphins trying to convince Jay Cutler to postpone his broadcasting debut for a quarterback position. Cutler is again interested in joining the Dolphins, but there are reports circulating that he is leaning towards staying retired.

According to Deadpin, Jay Cutler is just as intrigued about joining a broadcast booth as he was in talking to the Miami Dolphins about their possible vacancy.

If the reports are true about Jay Cutler leaning towards staying retired, the Miami Dolphins may have to once again ponder bringing in Colin Kaepernick.

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]