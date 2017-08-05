‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: DiMera Drama Ahead, Will Andre Do The Unthinkable To Stop Chad From Confessing?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that there will be plenty of DiMera drama in the next several months. Both Lauren Koslow and Thaao Penghlis confirmed this on Instagram. More recently, it appears that Andre might come up with a horrible plan in order to stop Chad (Billy Flynn) from confessing to killing Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry).

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks tease that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will come under suspicion. A lot of fans initially thought it had to do with Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). However, viewers suddenly have a different theory after She Knows revealed new information. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will make a surprising arrest. This might not have anything to do with Victor, but everything to do with Andre DiMera.

After “Chabby” kiss, Chad will tell Abigail (Marci Miller) that he plans on confessing to killing Deimos. She will urge him not to do it. However, she also understands that he is a good man who will not allow someone else to go to prison for a crime they did not commit.

Abby is not the only person who is trying to persuade Chad to keep quiet. Andre also thinks is a horrible idea. Desperate to protect his brother, could he manage to plant evidence to set up a saintly Salemite? The DiMeras are known for doing some elaborate things in order to protect their family. Although fans previously considered Andre a villain, the death of Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) has caused him to value his remaining family members.

Some fans are predicting that Andre will set up Abe to take the fall in order to prevent Chad from going to prison. As for who Victor’s business associate will set up, that remains unknown. The DiMeras and Kiriakis’ do not like each other at all. So, it seems unlikely that Andre and Victor are partners in crime.

One thing is for sure: Abe has a long and complicated history with the DiMera family. His deceased wife, Lexi, found out she was a DiMera, which means that Theo (Kyler Pettis) is related to them. While Abe doesn’t want Theo having anything to do with the family, Andre recognizes that the young man’s skills can be useful to them. It is why he brought Theo in to delete the incriminating photo of Chad from Dario’s (Jordi Vilasuso) cell phone and cloud account.

Recently, Lauren Koslow teased on Instagram that what happens in Salem, stays in Salem. In the photo, she looks like she is about to strangle Andre and Chad. Thaao Penghlis hinted a few weeks ago that Chad will finally forgive Andre and will actually love him like a brother. Even though Andre does some unspeakable things in the name of family, he really does care about Chad. Could this be just a bad way of him trying to protect his brother?

Do you think that Andre DiMera will set up Abe Carver to get arrested on Days Of Our Lives? Will Theo’s father be fighting a murder charge?

